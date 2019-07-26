A man who gunned down his neighbor in 2013 while he tried to retrieve his dog has died in prison.
Michael Alan Voden, 77, died at the Mountain Vista Medical Center on Father’s Day, June 16, according to online Department of Corrections records. Voden was transported to the hospital on June 5. He had been housed at the Florence prison.
In 2015, a judge sentenced Voden to 17 years in prison after a jury convicted him of manslaughter.
Voden shot and killed Randy Burnett in November 2013 after Randy entered Voden’s yard to get his dog Scooter back, who had escaped and was running around Voden’s yard barking.
Randy and his wife Brenda had recently moved into the home next door to Voden. The couple had not yet introduced themselves to Voden or his wife, who had lived on the property for years.
When Scooter got out and Brenda could not retrieve him, she woke Randy who tried to use french fries to entice Scooter back. When that didn’t work, Randy went into Voden’s yard. Voden came outside, yelling at Randy to get the dog out of his yard, according to court records.
The men exchanged words and then Voden shot four times, killing Randy.
At trial, Voden’s lawyer argued Voden acted in self-defense. Voden’s family, including his wife and son, also maintained Voden defended himself.
Brenda testified that her husband was not threatening Voden and had his hands up in the air when Voden shot him.
Four months after the conviction, Voden’s wife Pat Rollins died.
In 2016, the Arizona Court of Appeals denied Voden’s request to overturn his conviction.
Brenda said she could not comment on the specifics of the case due to a civil settlement.
She did say she still deals with post-traumatic stress disorder from the shooting.
“It is one of those things I thought I would never have to experience,” she said. “My faith and the Lord helped me through it.”
Brenda said she had also received tremendous support from the community during the trial and was thankful for the help.
