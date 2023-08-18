A group shot of the volunteers from the Rim Country Mountain Bike Association, along with staff from the Payson Ranger District, National Forest Foundation and the Arizona Trail Association. The group gathered on Aug. 5 to upgrade the Highline Trail.
“The climb out of Mail Creek west, of Washington Park, needed some more love, so we did some clean up and armored a good number of the tricky inclines,” said Trevor Creighton, president of the Rim Country Mountain Bike Association, of the trail work volunteers accomplished on Aug. 5.
Come out to meet some of the Rim Country Mountain Bike leadership at the second Intro. to Rim Country Mountain Biking event. Learn about bikes and trails. Meet up with fellow riders to create group rides. Join the club to find out about events and projects RCMBA supports.
A dozen volunteers gathered the first Saturday in August to upgrade part of the Highline Trail to make it more accessible.
“The climb out of Mail Creek, west of Washington Park, needed some more love, so we did some clean up and armored a good number of the tricky inclines,” said Trevor Creighton, president of the Rim Country Mountain Bike Association.
