To celebrate National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, Banner Payson Medical Center had a “Reverse Parade” event. Approximately 40 volunteers participated.
The event was a safe way to recognize BPMC volunteers for their dedication and service to patients and staff.
“Banner Payson Medical Center is proud of our 100+ volunteers,” said Jennifer Lawless, volunteer program coordinator and activities coordinator for the hospital.
“We have greatly missed their presence, and are glad to see many of them recently able to return as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccines become more available,” she said.
While the volunteers could not serve in many areas of the hospital, they continued to provide service. Here are some examples:
• Volunteers sent more than 100 cards and letters of hope and encouragement to staff who were tirelessly caring for BPMC’s many COVID-19 patients.
• Pet Therapy Photos — the BPMC Pet Therapy volunteers lifted spirits by sending weekly cheerful pet photos to staff, which were also shared with the community on the hospital’s Facebook page.
• Donations — Volunteers donated many items to the hospital, including: homemade baby quilts; homemade cards that the Culinary team, under Sandy Little’s direction, puts on patient food trays; hundreds of homemade social comfort masks.
BPMC needs volunteers in the following clinical areas: administrative support, information desk, patient liaison, patient visitors, pet therapy and High Country Seniors.
To become a volunteer, prospects must complete: an interview; a background check; and get Occupational Health Clearance, which includes the requirement to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
People can contact Lawless at 928-471-1294 or email jennifer.lawless@bannerhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!