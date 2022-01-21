A count of the area homeless has been scheduled for Jan. 25 and the county is looking for volunteers to help.
Every year, Gila County, the Homeless Task Force and other local volunteers hit the streets — and national forest campsites outside of town — checking bridges and overpasses and empty buildings where homeless people are known to find shelter during January’s annual “Point in Time” census.
The annual winter survey is part of the federal and statewide count, an accurate tally here in Payson and Rim Country helps show the need for homeless service funding here in Gila County.
To volunteer with the count, please call Gila County Community Services at 928-474-7192. There is a form for confidentiality that volunteers must sign.
Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative
How can you get involved with helping the homeless in Payson, or donating to the cause? Volunteers provide meals and services to people experiencing homelessness.
Services include shelter, meals, showers, coats, blankets, sleeping bags, and personal hygiene items. For those staying overnight, a sack lunch is provided for the next day. It also provides a warming center in the winter, and a cooling center and hydration station in the summer. At 601 E. Highway 260, Building A in Payson, the daily hours of operation are 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for dinner.
