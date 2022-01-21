Residents of Payson will vote on Home Rule in the Aug. 2 primary election.
A vote in favor will keep town services running.
A vote against will slice 63% off the budget and that won’t be pretty, said Kevin Arntz, deputy town attorney and finance director for Payson.
Vital services such as water and fire could go on the chopping block.
“Just those two departments today have a budget of $17 million,” said Arntz, during the Jan. 11 council work study meeting.
If voters choose to vote down Home Rule, the town could then only spend $18 million, based on an expenditure limit created by the 1979/80 Arizona Legislature.
A vote on Home Rule rolls around every four years. It’s a funny name for what the vote does.
“The best way to describe Home Rule is that it allows local control of our services and our tax revenue,” said Arntz.
In other words, Home Rule only affects how much the town can spend, not how much it collects.
“If somebody thinks, ‘I won’t approve this so I don’t have to pay so many taxes,’ it’s a misunderstanding,” said Arntz. “Home Rule doesn’t affect the collection of taxes ... we would continue to collect $40 million of revenue but could only spend $18 million.”
Home Rule started back in the 1980s after Arizona voters changed the state constitution. They hoped to keep towns’ spending in check by working from a base limit that increases with population and inflation.
The legislature at the time calculated the base level of a town’s spending limit on its 1979-80 budget. Not much was going on in Payson back then.
“In 1980, the town did not provide water service,” said Arntz. “Same with the library.”
Nor did it have a professional fire department.
“We had a volunteer fire department,” said Arntz.
Council member Barbara Underwood remembered the dirt intersection of Highways 87 and 260.
“When the McDonald’s came here, we paved that road. A lot has changed,” she said.
The town now has parks and more roads to maintain. It has robust water, fire and police departments. The community loves the library and youth sports programs.
But there are those in the community who question why this year’s budget almost reaches $50 million.
“There is a perception that Payson’s town budget is out of control,” said Scott Nossek, council member.
On social media he challenged those questioning the town budget to “study the town budget and give specific examples of where you believe this is true, and where you would suggest slashing 70% of spending on services this budget provides our citizens? Over 50% of this year’s expenditures are on fire and police services,” he wrote on a Facebook post. “I believe you will come to find after studying how every dollar is collected and spent, that providing services for 16,000 people on an ‘island’ in the middle of Arizona is complicated and expensive.”
Both Nossek and Arntz hope residents will understand that a vote for Home Rule actually returns local control to spending limits.
“It allows the town’s elected reps to determine how to spend the money instead of the state legislature from 1979 determining how we spend our money,” said Arntz.
Nossek said comparing apples to apples, Payson has a reasonable budget.
“The closest town in Arizona I have found to Payson in terms of population size and demographics is Douglas,“ he wrote on Facebook, “In the link you shared, https://tinyurl.com/2ajkbw5a, the state calculation puts Douglas’ expenditure limitation at $73 million, nearly 5 times that of Payson, almost entirely because in 1979 they had a significantly larger population and budget.”
If you take the time to read the Town of Payson FY 2021 -2022 budget and the CIP (Capital Improvements Plan) FY 2020-2021 you would recognize this the most road conscious spending plan ever untaken by any council in the towns history. I am encouraged the town is heading in a good fiscal direction after reading both. I would recommend the readers do the same. Here is the link. https://www.paysonaz.gov/Departments/finance/reports.html
If the town would spend within it's means, we wouldn't be having this discussion. The issue isn't so much how much we are taxed, but how little we have to show for it! Our roads are an embarrassment. We have nothing to show for the money spent. We continue to entertain grand schemes of massive projects by others, and spend many Thousands of dollars every year, for studies for these grand schemes, while our infrastructure crumbles away. We defer maintenance year after year on things like pools and roads, in the belief that someone else's projects will rescue us. Spend smarter!
Ok the same town staff employee just wrote a long theory paper on why the town can’t ever remove our grocery tax and the town staff will never allow us the people to ever vote on any sales tax increases or grocery tax but they need our vote in home rule to keep spending ? Time to give the voters more power ? Put the grocery tax on the ballot along with home rule . They won’t do that or open meetings to the people or listen to the people. Vote No On Home Rule and they will listen to you 🙏
