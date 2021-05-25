It’s not Payson’s first rodeo, but it could be its last.
During its May 13 meeting, the Payson Town Council split its vote to provide free staff time to prepare the arena one last time for the Payson Pro-Rodeo Committee’s Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo.
A recent court case will tie the council’s hands for any future gifts of this kind, however.
Council members Barbara Underwood and Jolynn Schinstock voted against the contract because it will only pay a portion of the cost to prepare the event center for the rodeo. The two said they have concerns this contract or any future contracts that give away staff time or facility fees would expose the town to a lawsuit.
For years the Payson council has not only supported the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee, but other organizations putting on charity events or tournaments. Previous councils justified the expense by counting the indirect benefits of sales tax from restaurants and retail shops plus bed tax from hotel stays.
Other municipalities in the state often use gifts such as staff time or facility use for economic development purposes. One city might develop land, then recoup its investment costs through a lease. Others count tourist dollars.
But a recent court case settled in February with the City of Peoria (Schires vs. Carlat and the gift clause) has removed any Arizona municipality’s ability to bestow gifts such as those given to the Pro Rodeo Committee.
The gift clause in the Arizona Constitution (Article 9, Section 7) states no governmental entity in the state can gift taxpayer money without proving the investment will be fully repaid.
A point Underwood brought up immediately when the agenda item came up.
“So, my question would be for our legal adviser ... I know we have an oath to uphold the Arizona Constitution. Does this agreement follow the gift clause?” she asked.
That question proved so touchy, town contract attorney Justin Pierce said he could only give answer in executive session. It just so happened two other topics were on the agenda for an executive session, so the council tossed this into the mix.
After more than two hours of deliberations behind closed doors, the council returned to chambers. Schinstock quickly brought up the court case and the town code which both require the town to follow the gift clause.
“Does this contract fully cover the cost to the town?” she said.
“No, I don’t believe the contract covers the cost of this rodeo event,” said Troy Smith, town manager.
Jim Ferris pushed back citing the late timing.
“The gift clause has been on the books for years. Communities have supported certain cultural events that generate substantial income,” he said. “I think we have made it pared down for this year (then) to be backed up against this short notice for them to be jumping through all these other hoops — I don’t think it is right or fair.”
In an email after the meeting, Smith and Pierce explained that as soon as the Arizona Supreme Court decision came down, they sat down with the Pro Rodeo Committee to see if they could increase the compensation to the town.
They ended up short. The Pro Rodeo Committee will pay $6,000 the council revealed, but that does not cover the total fee for prepping the event center.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins suggested as a compromise going back to the drawing table to see if there could be “a few other items or areas discussed that could show direct value” to make up the difference.
Higgins acknowledged if the council voted to support the Gary Hardt contract, it would be gifting the organization without direct payment. He then cautioned staff to renegotiate the August rodeo contract so that it complies with the gift clause.
Schinstock and Underwood declared they could not support putting the town at risk, although they support the rodeo.
The other five council members voted to support the contract.
