It appears Scott Nossek and Barbara Underwood have taken two seats on the Payson Town Council, but it is still too close to call who will win the third seat.
After the Aug. 4 election, there were more than 3,800 ballots left to tally. When totaled by county officials, it only solidified Nossek and Underwood’s positions at the top of the pack among the six council candidates.
However, there are just 170 votes separating Jolynn Schinstock and Deborah Rose for the third seat, which could trigger a runoff, unless Schinstock gets one more vote, according to Payson Town Clerk Tracie Bailey Friday.
“Deb and Jolynn are looking at a runoff,” Bailey said Monday.
“There are still three ballots waiting for people to sign them because their signature didn’t match. They have until Tuesday (Aug. 12) to sign those ballots and get them counted. All three votes would have to be for Jolynn in order not to have a runoff. The majority of votes needed for council is 2,703,” Bailey explained.
The county had 138 provisional ballots to verify and count as of Friday morning. When the county posted the most recent results at 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, totals for the other council candidates were: Scott Nossek, 3,384; Barbara Underwood, 3,069; Dave Golembewski, 2,484; and Janell Sterner, 2,026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!