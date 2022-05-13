Robert Randolf from Alliant Gas presented the reasons his company sought a franchise fee agreement with the town during an April meeting. The council voted unanimously to support both Alliant and APS to ask Payson voters to approve a franchise fee on their monthly gas and electric bills.
The Payson council unanimously voted to support APS and Alliant Gas, who are seeking approval for a franchise agreement with the town in April.
That means Payson voters will see a request from both companies on the Aug. 2 ballot. The Arizona Constitution requires the request to be on the ballot every 25 years, as Payson voters must approve APS and Alliant collecting fees on customers’ bills. These fees directly go to the Town of Payson and into their general fund.
“(The franchise agreement) is much different from the McDonald’s on your corner,” said Kendra Lee, public affairs manager for APS during a February council meeting. “They define our location costs, payments and fees, service restoration (and) how we will work to restore our properties.”
For APS, the fees also cover vegetation removal work done near power lines and poles throughout town.
Lee’s presentation to the council explained that the current franchise agreement with the town will expire in 2024.
The last time Payson voters approved the franchise agreement with APS was in 1998. If it doesn’t pass, APS has a chance to put it on the ballot again. Lee said she has never seen a franchise agreement vote fail.
The last time Payson voters approved the franchise agreement with Alliant Gas was also 23 years ago.
Alliant sent Robert Randolf to the April council meeting to present why his company needs to re-up the franchise agreement. Alliant serves 476 commercial customers and some residences in Payson through pipes buried throughout town.
“We are a regulated gas company. We have a division in Texas,” said Randolf. “The Payson branch is our biggest business in the company.”
For Alliant, the franchise agreement allows them access to streets and alleys to repair pipes.
“We apply for permits to work within these right of ways, but there are no fees because there is a franchise agreement,” said Randolf.
Alliant charges $.02 cents per therm.
Council member Jim Ferris asked how the franchise fee affects customers.
Town contract attorney Jon Paladini had the numbers.
“The Alliant franchise generates about $6,000 for the town,” he said. ‘That’s about $10 per customer. By their math, they have about 600 customers.”
The council unanimously supported the resolution to put the question of a franchise fee to the voters on the Aug. 2 ballot.
