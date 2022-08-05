The Payson council race could mean more support for a deal with the MHA Foundation to build a community center with aquatics, less conflict on the town council and stronger support for the town’s business community.
Voters re-elected Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian but also gave the nod to two newcomers — Brett Flaherty and Tina McAllister Smith.
Voters rejected a slate that included incumbent Councilor Jim Ferris and newcomer Steve Otto — both sharply critical of the MHA Foundation, the proposed community center and swim complex, Town Manager Troy Smith and many policies of the current council.
The voters also rejected Doug Laird, running for mayor as part of the three-man slate.
Meanwhile, Mayor Tom Morrissey and Vice Mayor Chris Higgins will go into a November runoff for the top position on the seven-member council.
Payson Councilor Scott Nossek got his election wish granted, with the election of Flaherty and McAllister Smith.
“Through their employment here, and volunteer service to our citizens, including retirees and working families, they stand out as two who will represent the vast majority, if not all of our residents,” Nossek wrote in a pre-election post on Facebook.
Nossek will continue to work with incumbent Tubbs-Avakian as voters re-elected her for a second term. She owns a real estate practice and heads Payson Community Kids. She has frequently supported Mayor Morrissey and Ferris and often criticized the MHA Foundation and town management.
Tubbs-Avakian said on the online Realtor Deborah Rose Show that she and Nossek are polite to one another, though they “agree to disagree.”
Tubbs-Avakian continued, “In my heart I’ve tried to make a difference” on the council, but “it is unfortunate the last two years I have failed. My vote has not been in representation of the people.”
Tubbs-Avakian said on Rose’s show, she had hoped to continue to work with Ferris and welcome Otto, but those two candidates failed to receive the required number of votes necessary to win. They had campaigned on a platform calling for doing away with the current town manager form of government, repair of the outdoor Taylor Pool and opposition to any partnership with the MHA Foundation.
The three winning candidates amassed enough votes to avoid a runoff. The state legislature requires the town to divide the total votes cast in the council race by the number of seats available (three) and divide that number by two.
“That’s 2,022 votes or more” for a council candidate to win election outright and avoid a runoff, said Tracie Bailey, town clerk.
Flaherty, a local dentist who ran a genial campaign long on support for the town but short on specifics, proved the top vote-getter with 2,944 votes.
Tubbs-Avakian came in second, with 2,667 votes.
McAllister Smith accumulated 2,459 votes.
Ferris came in fourth with 2,126 votes and Otto picked up 1,918, not enough to force any of the other three candidates into a runoff.
As Flaherty, a first-time candidate, local dentist and father opened the results at 8 p.m., “a humbling emotion came over me as we scrolled down and saw Brett Flaherty for town council leading the polls,” he said. “My campaign has been one of positivity, encouraging family values and promoting small businesses/economic development. I think as we do these things for our community, young and old will benefit from improved services.”
This is also McAllister Smith’s first time on the Payson council. The local magazine publisher, chamber president and mother, felt proud of staying “positive and focusing on the issues” throughout the campaign. She’s the wife of Steve Smith, who previously served on the council.
“Earning the votes of the residents is not only a great honor, but also a tremendous responsibility that I take very seriously,” she said.
McAllister Smith takes heart that the overwhelming votes for Flaherty “seems to me to indicate a desire for positive progress.”
She hopes that motivated the voters who cast votes for her.
Nossek expressed the hope in his post that McAllister Smith and Flaherty will be “open to all opportunities, including public-private partnerships with local foundations, and appreciate the potential benefit to all of our citizens such partnerships can accomplish.”
“I am very hopeful and excited for the potential of our town in the coming years based on the work of past councils, and the progress our current one has made in the last year and a half, and I think Dr. Flaherty and Ms. McAllister Smith would bring the insight, critical thinking skills, and energy needed in the role of elected representatives of all the people of Payson,” said Nossek.
Tubbs-Avakian did not reply to a request for comment prior to press time.
