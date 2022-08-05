Tina McAllister Smith

Tina McAllister Smith, won a seat on the Payson council during the Aug. 2 primary. 

 Peter Aleshire

The Payson council race could mean more support for a deal with the MHA Foundation to build a community center with aquatics, less conflict on the town council and stronger support for the town’s business community.

Voters re-elected Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian but also gave the nod to two newcomers — Brett Flaherty and Tina McAllister Smith.

