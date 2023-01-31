Rim Country Reenactors

The Rim Country Reenactors (left to right): Durango, Sweet Sassy Sage, Gertie Bell Bank, and Diamond Dave. The club has 15 members, but seeks more.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

On a chilly January afternoon, four characters from the 1880s loitered on Payson’s Main Street.

Diamond Dave wore a dandy’s suit, with a vest, coat, and tie. Next to him, Gertie Bell Bank named after her great-grandma from Texas explained she’s a tough female outlaw in buckskin, “The only one in Arizona!”

