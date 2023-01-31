On a chilly January afternoon, four characters from the 1880s loitered on Payson’s Main Street.
Diamond Dave wore a dandy’s suit, with a vest, coat, and tie. Next to him, Gertie Bell Bank named after her great-grandma from Texas explained she’s a tough female outlaw in buckskin, “The only one in Arizona!”
Durango, the fastest gun this side of the East Verde River, and Sweet Sassy Sage, a lady in a skirt with a gun, claim they’re bootleggers with a shady past and future.
As cars drove by, many honked or yelled out, “Aren’t you the library guy?!”
Diamond Dave’s day job is as the assistant librarian at the Payson Public Library. David Grassé rarely breaks character. He’s well-known throughout town for his tailored 1880s Old West style clothing, down to the gambler’s slick hat and cheroot.
He’s now the president of the Rim Country Reenactors. He’s inherited a group that needs more actors and performers after the double hit of the pandemic and a rule by the Town of Payson. The town used to require the Rim Country Reenactors to stand 50 feet from each other before shooting their guns armed with blanks.
Grassé said that rule made it hard to hear the actors. It also limited the venues they could use in Payson. This year, Grassé met with Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer to see what was possible.
Tischer thought the rule a bit extreme.
“At that distance, not only wouldn’t you hear the voices, but you couldn’t hear the guns,” he said to Grassé.
The change in town rules opens a host of venues for performances, said Gertie Bell Bank, who goes by Karla Williams when not performing.
Take a recent show the troupe did down at Goldfield near Apache Junction. A photographer with one of those huge old cameras plays to a bunch of outlaws’ vanity asking for a picture. He knew each outlaw was wanted, and he had a plan, but neither the outlaws nor the audience knew what it was.
“Inside the camera was a shotgun,” said Williams.
When the big gun went off, the smoke and noise started and amused the audience.
That’s the point of the fun of joining the Rim Country Reenactors — shooting their revolvers and rifles, all built to historically accurate standards. Williams has an 1873, 45 single action revolver that cost her $600.
“It’s an expensive hobby, but so fun,” she said.
The actors avoid newfangled options like zippers or plastic-based fabrics.
“We study the time period,” said Williams, so the troupe looks as authentic Old West as possible.
“We have lots of pictures of cowboys and outlaws,” said Grassé.
If someone has an interest in joining the Rim Country Reenactors, but does not have a costume, the group will help to pull one together. Williams knows of a seamstress that can take an inexpensive coat and add things to it to turn it into a genuine duster.
The Reenactors meet once a month to discuss new gigs, gun maintenance, and practice some skits. They toss around ideas on what stories to bring to life. They plan to focus on the stories from Gila County.
“Globe used to be a really tough place,” said Grassé.
One woman shot the face off a drunk man who was told if he banged on her window, asked for a bottle of wine and a roll in her bed, she would be happy to comply.
“She wasn’t,” said Grassé.
The Rim Country Reenactors can turn any gathering into an event. They’ll turn a western wedding into quite the affair. Or make a dust up at a retirement party.
“We are for hire,” said Grassé. “If it’s an outside venue, there will be more action.
“If indoor, more dialog. We do tragedy and comedy.”
The group attracts a certain type.
“We get a lot of guys who want to shoot guns,” said Grassé. “But anyone who joins has to know they will be on a stage one day.”
Just then on the street, Marty Cardano stopped.
“Are those replicas?” he asked Williams.
She took her gun out of its holster and showed it off. Soon Durango, aka Robert Shirley, and Sweet Sassy Sage, aka Vanda Alexander, pulled out their guns too. The group started talking about ammunition. The merits of black powder, and history of the Smith and Wesson, Staghorn, and Colt.
“We take actors of all ages,” said Grassé. “Basically, our vetting process is will people continue to come? Their enthusiasm level says a lot.”
For more information, see the Rim Country Reenactors’ Facebook page or email reenactors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!