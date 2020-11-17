Emily Brice knows what it feels like to feel the cold of homelessness and the warmth of home.
It was only a few years ago that the local businesswoman and mother found the help she needed to transition off the streets and back into society.
But it took a team.
On her journey she learned about mental health, homelessness and business. In the process, she met her husband, Skyler. Now the two have dedicated themselves to help others find their way off the cold streets and into a warm home through the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative (PHHVI).
On Nov. 16, PHHVI again opened a warming center at Mount Cross Lutheran Church to offer a warm meal and provide emergency shelter to those who need it.
“They just need one place where they are safe,” said Emily. “When they step out of the cold into normalcy and start to think, ‘If I could ever have this ...’ that’s where the start begins,” she said.
And that’s what the Brices hope the community understands, PHHVI is “like a gas station,” said Emily. “They shelter for the moment to get safe enough to make decisions that help them.”
But PHHVI needs help and volunteers.
On Nov. 11, they held the first of many meetings they plan to run during this warming center season.
Each Sunday at 5:30 p.m., starting on Nov. 15, PHHVI will invite volunteers to dinner. Volunteers will go through the intake process, eat a meal and have a chance to immersion learn what PHHVI needs from its volunteers.
“It’s a chance for them to see if this is where they would like to volunteer,” said Emily.
Problem
Many of those PHHVI helps struggle to find enough food just to survive the cold, which pushes seeking a job and a place to live down on the priority list.
Often, PHHVI clients have an untreated mental illness or an illness that has bankrupted the family and overwhelmed resources. Others lost a job, others simply left families or were kicked out.
“Their situations are from all over,” said Emily.
Last year, one client about ran out of insulin. The Gila County Community Development office helped Skyler to find the resources to solve that problem, he said.
“We try to balance the needs,” said Skyler.
During the warm months, Skyler continued to work to create a web of resources to help the homeless. This prep work has prepared him to provide the services a client needs. Some need transportation to find friends or family in order to stabilize. Others need a mental health program or to find a job. Some need a place to live or to address health issues before they can hold a job and so much more.
But Skyler has learned there has to be a limit. Some homeless choose the life because they know how to work the system. He’s had to create a contract to end services, if he sees abuse of the system.
“I helped a couple of folks get to Cottonwood, then I saw them back in town and I’d ask, ‘Hey, what are you doing back here? You said you don’t have any support here,’” he said.
Those are the kinds of folks volunteers have to learn to identify so enough resources can go around to help others, said Skyler.
How to help
Last year, Emily and Brice, along with board members and volunteers of the PHHVI, joined forces with Mount Cross Lutheran Church, local government and other agencies and churches to provide a hot meal, shower and space to sleep.
PHHVI served from 30 to 50 meals each night. They checked in 202 people between the middle of December and March, before the pandemic shut down everything.
This year, they plan to provide many of the same services as they can, within the limitations of the pandemic.
“We can sleep 10,” said Skyler.
Sanitation costs have skyrocketed. Mount Cross requires PHHVI to hire a cleaner to clean between each use of the facilities. PHHVI will need to purchase more cleaning supplies as well as personal protective equipment.
“We need masks, gloves and hand sanitizer,” said Emily.
She has food sources covered better than last year, but still needs food cards from the local grocery stores. It costs on average, $1,200 per month to feed one hot meal per day to 50 people.
“Walmart gift cards are always valuable,” she said.
If community members clean out pantries, PHHVI welcomes any canned food so long as it’s still within the use by date.
PHHVI needs clothes, especially socks and underwear for children, women and men.
“We need all types of winter clothes, too,” said Emily.
In order to reduce the need to spend hundreds of dollars on laundry each week, PHHVI launched a sleeping bag drive.
The Time Out Shelter Thrift Store will take any new or used sleeping bag to give to the homeless during regular donation hours.
“They get to take them when they leave,” said Skyler.
Local businesses, such as Road Runner Rubbish, stepped up to take care of trash needs. Local restaurants, like Culver’s and By The Bucket, provided food.
PHHVI hopes other businesses and organizations help again this year.
But cash solves so many problems, from transportation to supplies to emergencies.
“$200 is enough to get someone on a Greyhound bus home,” said Emily.
PHHVI recognizes Rim Country does not have the resources to take care of its homeless long term. So, the organization figures out the best option and then works to give that to the client.
To help, Skyler has created a network of northern Arizona counties that share the 211 network.
If someone is homeless and in crisis, they can dial 211 and get connected with resources.
Because as Emily knows, “It didn’t take one person or church, it took a village and lot of strong-willed people” to not only help PHHVI get off the ground, but help her find her way.
For more information, please call 928-474-3190
Fundraiser to help
Dave Golembewski has volunteered to raise money to help provide hotel rooms.
“It will help when there are more than 10 people who need a place to stay,” he said.
He’s seeking matching funds to his $1,000.
“Any amount is appreciated,” he said.
Checks may be made out to the Homeless Initiative and are tax deductible.
“Just put ‘Hotel Rooms for Homeless’ on your check memo,” he said.
Send to P.O. Box 2732, Payson, AZ 85547.
For more information call 928-474-3190 or email initiative@gmail.com.
