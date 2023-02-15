Several local groups are partnering to provide free health care to the ever growing homeless population in Payson.
The Payson Christian Clinic (PCC) and Payson Homeless and Veterans Homeless initiative – Payson Warming Center (PWC) are working together on the initiative with the help of medical students.
Skyler Brice, director of operations, welcomes the medical students to help meet the needs of the clients.
The idea started with Arizona State University medical student Colton Cowan.
“I saw the work Skyler was doing with the clients at the Warming Center and I wanted to help,” he said.
He talked to Dr. Judith Hunt, director of the Payson Christian Clinic, who was immediately on board.
“The students will be able to help and will benefit from experience with this vulnerable population,” she said.
The Payson Christian Clinic is a non-profit organization that provides free or low-cost health care for the uninsured and/or underinsured. The clinic also helps to train medical professionals in “whole person care” which tends to both the body and the spirit.
The Payson Warming Center is a charity that helps to provide food, 365 days a year, hygiene, clothing, social services, and during the winter, a place to sleep for those who are in need. They serve a wide range of individuals with an even wider range of needs. These individuals are demographically at high risk for chronic and acute health concerns, with many having gone years without routine health surveillance.
People who are homeless have higher rates of illness and die on average 12 years sooner than the general U.S. population, according to a National Health Care for the Homeless Council July 2021 report. Numerous health conditions among people who are homeless are frequently a complex mix of serious physical, mental health, substance use and social problems.
Experiencing homelessness increases the likelihood that a person will face physical and mental health problems. Poor health, high stress, unhealthy and dangerous environments, and an inability to control food intake often result in frequent visits to emergency rooms and hospitalizations.
The new medical clinic at the Warming Center hopes to lessen the impact of these results.
An injury or illness is often the catalyst for homelessness. Losing employment because of poor health then becomes a vicious cycle: without funds to pay for health, one cannot heal to work again, and if one remains ill, it is difficult to regain employment, according to a February 2019 National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
In these situations, any available savings are quickly exhausted, and relying on friends and family for help to help maintain rent/mortgage payments, food, medical care, and other basic needs can be short-lived.
Once these personal safety nets are exhausted, there are usually very few options available to help with health care or housing. Ultimately, poor health can lead to unemployment, poverty, and homelessness.
PCC provides health care screenings for those members of the PWC using on-site personnel and telemedicine. Medical students, medical residents, physician assistants and nurse practitioner students will provide these services under medical supervision. The clinic is open every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warming Center at Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!