The Warming Center, at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Building A, is now open year-round.
Along with the extended hours, it has a new life-skills food program.
Participants can learn how to cook and use life skills to get a job at a restaurant or take care of themselves and family by learning how to cook.
The Warming Center has a daily community dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and also provides hygiene items and showers, as well as a community pantry that has clothes, blankets, towels, paper products, toilet paper and more. It provides resources for employment, housing, and substance abuse programs. The goal is to help connect individuals to the resources that best fit personal needs.
A special Cinco de Mayo Open House Community Fundraiser is planned from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 5. There will be agencies and businesses with booths set up to educate about what they do for the community .
Food includes tacos by LovEms Bikery. Also available will be the Lymans Ranch tacos and enchiladas by the dozen. Vendors taking part are LovEm’s Bikery, local artists, Any Time Fitness, Back to Basics, Time Out Shelter, CBI, SWBH.
All proceeds benefit the PHHVI 7-day a week community dinner.
For details or to make a donation call 928-951-3560.
