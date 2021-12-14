It’s taken years to quantify Gila County’s homeless problem, but the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative board has done it one meal a day.
“The big thing was to show there was an issue and a problem,” said Dorine Prine.
She not only serves as PHHVI’s board secretary, Prine works for Gila County in its Community Action Program. CAP finds resources for employment, health and housing for those struggling.
“She’s invaluable,” said Skyler Brice, operations manager for the warming center.
Prine translates the cumbersome government data requirements so PHHVI might one day apply for grants.
“Before the warming center, we couldn’t get the data to show that we had an issue,” she said.
Until PHHVI, Prine relied on the once-a-year national count that occurs each January. Unlike urban areas, the Rim Country homeless have hundreds to thousands of forest acres in which to hide.
“We would only count about six per year,” said Prine.
Because of the two years of data the warming center has provided to Prine, she can now report there are 100 people homeless each day in northern Gila County.
“The three school nurses have identified ... around 260 that they can identify as homeless under the McKinney-Vento Act,” he said.
Some children might be couch surfing or staying with a relative until a more permanent arrangement can be found. For others, an itinerant life is normal.
“The school has records that show many kids come in for two months, then they are gone,” said Brice.
Skyler and his wife Emily provide the heart and soul of the organization. Their commitment and understanding of the homeless and mentally ill has provided the warming center the reputation as a safe place. No matter the reason for your homelessness, the Brices will take you in, brush you off, and find out what you need so that you, too, can have a warm meal each night under your own roof.
They have amassed an impressive board, from Prine and Will Parz, to Christina Furlong, a local businesswoman and treasurer of the organization, to Tom Morrissey, mayor of Payson and board member of PHHVI.
“The probably overall problem is with the immediate need,” said Morrissey.
He worked in the administration of the Arizona Economic Development Office and saw firsthand how families struggled. As a former military man and law enforcement officer, Morrissey has heard of too many veterans that have given up.
“They won’t even look you in the eye,” he said.
So, he fully supports the soft touch of just offering a meal to stay and eat, or pack up and go.
“All you have to do is come in for dinner,” he said.
Emily, a chef, has a small but loyal set of volunteers who serve dinner each day. She puts her heart into every bite.
Local restaurants, stores, ranchers and gardeners donate the large quantities of food she cooks each week.
In October, Emily fed an average of 10 to 20 people a night.
Skyler does a brief input process, then listens to the needs. He can provide much from a simple hot shower or a ride back home to the more complex detox center or housing.
“Emily and Skyler feel like an oasis, an island, a safe place,” said Parz, board member and legal advocate for PHHVI.
Parz, a veteran who suffered with a bout of homelessness, found PHHVI and the Brices and decided he could help the couple make a difference.
There’s always room for a community member if they would like to sit at Emily’s table, but PHHVI needs help to keep food on the table and all else running.
“We need volunteers,” said Skyler.
The volunteer list includes daily intake monitors, food prep and service and overnight monitors. PHHVI will train volunteers.
The organization also needs money for rent, utilities, transportation out of town, supplies and Sklyer’s salary. He’s the only employee. Emily donates her time.
The organization has connected with the holiday community food drive and other local organizations such as Community Bridges and Southwest Behavioral, but the warming center needs its own building. The board isn’t sure where the warming center will end up, but they have hope.
“Now we can actually show there is a need. It is an emergency need. It is not something we cannot just say, ‘Oh, you can wait to get into a shelter for a couple of years.’ Now we can show there is a huge population that needs help right now,” said Prine.
