Kara Rossini didn’t know what she’d find at the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative warming center, but she hoped someone would value her dead son’s clothes and her uneaten Thanksgiving dinner.
“I had pies and rolls and carved turkey,” she said. She had hoped to bring the ragtag remnants of her family together for a glorious holiday, after her son died and she separated from her husband. But an exposure to COVID-19 dashed those plans.
Alone in a house full of reminders of her son, she washed his seven pairs of jeans and delivered everything to the warming center at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
“I’ve never been very social,” said Rossini.
However, she soon responded to the warmth and family feeling that Emily and Skyler Brice have infused throughout the program.
“‘I love you,’ three words that can save somebody’s life if you’re genuine and you’re heartfelt and make someone feel part of a community,” said Emily of her philosophy.
The two women hit it off and Rossini opened her heart to the homeless seeking a warm meal, a hot shower and a chance to find a pathway out of the woods.
“Everybody here has a different story,” said Rossini.
She sees how her love of feeding a big family makes a difference.
“It has given me purpose,” she said.
The PHHVI organization started the winter of 2019 after the Mount Cross Church generously stepped up to provide its bunkhouse for sleeping and showers. Shifts of volunteers keep dinner on the table, perform the intake, monitor the bunkhouse throughout the night, and help keep everything clean.
The Brices have taken on the role of running the organization. So far, they have helped more than 250 people. The couple has personal experience with both mental illness and homelessness. So they understand when someone’s ready to move on from the woods. They provide the services that person might need, including counseling for substance abuse or mental illness, medication or a bus ticket back home.
“They are good at setting boundaries,” said Michael Crow, who found refuge here after his own stint of homelessness.
He started coming to the warming center in early January. By March, he had found a job in construction. Now, he’s seeking an affordable living situation.
He said the Brices and the volunteers that keep the warming center staffed made the difference for him.
“They respect your autonomy,” he said. “They are very empathetic. They don’t judge.”
He said the word is out around town that the warming center is a safe place to triage with a hot meal, a shower and access to medical and dental services, counseling and job search help.
Crow, like many Rossini meets, has his own story.
He graduated with a certificate in counseling from a community college in California. He had a successful career in substance abuse counseling.
“I’ve run treatment facilities,” he said.
But life at some point overwhelmed him. He didn’t offer details, but he ended up homeless.
He’s excited he has found a place to dust himself off, with help from people who believe he could get back out there.
“It makes a person feel like a human being,” he said of the warming center. “It’s a big change from the streets.”
The Brices and their band of volunteers need more help to continue their work.
Emily needs help cooking and serving from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Skyler needs help with intake at the same time.
With cases of COVID dropping, the warming center has opened the bunkhouse back up. They need monitors for three shifts, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., midnight to 5 a.m. and from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.
To top off the volunteer wish list, the warming center needs a daily cleaning crew from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To contact the warming center, visit https://paysonhomeless.org/ or just come to dinner at 5 p.m. every day, said Emily.
“Come for dinner and fill out a volunteer form,” she said.
