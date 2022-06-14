The Arizona Rural Health Association will recognize the Payson Warming Center with the Inspiring Rural Health Program Award during its June 14 conference in Flagstaff.
Since 2019, Emily and Skyler Brice have provided a safe space for those in the community who have fallen through the cracks.
Each person who walks through the door of the Warming Center hosted by the Mount Cross Lutheran Church suffers from some sort of trauma, organizers say. Many have drug and/or alcohol addictions, come from homes fraught with violence, suffer from mental to emotional to physical abuse or struggle with mental health issues.
Both the Brices have trained with the National Alliance for Mental Illness to learn the ways to encourage someone to reach out for help.
It wasn’t easy, said Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, a supporter of the effort since its inception.
“‘Never, never, never give up,’ were the words of Winston Churchill during the dark days of World War II,” he wrote in a press release. “Those words have echoed over the decades and have been inspirational to those who have met challenges and suffered setbacks in their efforts and in life in general. This is true of many of the homeless and equally true of those who have worked and are working to help those in need in our community.”
In fact, it’s the Brices’ ability to partner with organizations such as the Town of Payson, NAMI, Gila County and other statewide mental health providers that really impressed the AzRHA review committee as they read through the Warming Center nomination application.
NAMI Payson nominated the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative — Payson Warming Center (New Directions) for this award, said Patty Wisner, program director for the NAMI local chapter.
The application explained how the Payson Warming Center (New Directions) spent hours in meetings with other local organizations, made connections with law enforcement and first responders to provide health and mental health in this rural area.
“Factors considered include coordination of services, networking and collaboration, innovation in development and implementation, and lasting impact of the program,” wrote AzRHA in a letter to the Payson Warming Center.
“There is no denying that it has (they have) changed lives for the better and, in some cases, saved lives,” said Morrissey.
Emily and Skyler have remained open throughout the pandemic to feed those without a home a warm meal every night from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mount Cross church off of Highway 260.
If a client opens up about what’s going on in their life, Skyler has made connections with all the mental wellness, rehab, and social services organizations in the area. With one phone call, Skyler can find a ride home for someone stuck in Payson or find them a bed in a psychiatric hospital. If they need counseling and medication, he’s got the name of someone who can help.
Meanwhile, Emily cooks. A professionally trained chef, Emily has a kitchen open to volunteers that preps meals for the week at the Mountain Bible Church. She’s trained some to find a job in the restaurant business.
The couple always seeks to help the community during a crisis. After the Backbone Fire forced the evacuation of Pine and Strawberry, PHHVI made meals and took in those with no place to go.
As the community and country struggles with a rash of mass shootings, homelessness, suicides and drug overdoses, the Payson Warming Center offers an open door to start the healing.
Now it’s been recognized for the innovative work it’s been doing.
For more information about the Rural Health Conference, go to https://crh.arizona.edu/events/arizona-rural-health-conference.
