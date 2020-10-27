The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality recently honored the Waste Management Payson Transfer Station with a bronze award for outstanding environmental compliance, ongoing sustainability measures and active community involvement.
The recognition is for facilities that have no violations with any environmental regulatory agency within the past three years.
“Waste Management began operating the facility in 1993 and opened it for public use in 2003,” said Melodi Deaton, district manager for Waste Management for northern Arizona. “I’m proud to say that in all that time we have never had a single environmental violation.”
The WM Payson Transfer Station is located at 902 N. Chenault Parkway and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Materials accepted include construction and demolition debris, municipal solid waste and yard waste. On a monthly basis, more than 2,700 tons of material are unloaded at the transfer station before they are transported to a landfill.
