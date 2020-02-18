Turns out, Arizona Public Service is right.
Pick the right plan and you can save a ton of money on your electric bill.
But you’d better have a sharp pencil and ironclad control over when you flip on the lights, the heater and the washing machine.
That’s the lesson Payson engineer Don Weesner gleaned from his obsessive monitoring of his power usage to pick the cheapest rate-saving plan. Every day, he spends 15 minutes downloading his power usage from the APS website and running the numbers through a spreadsheet he designed himself.
Bottom line?
He slashed his bill by a third between 2016 and 2020, when many other customers were aghast at the way their bills soared.
The key?
Only use electricity during the cheap, off-peak hours — and pick the right saver plan.
“I track it daily, my kilowatts per hour used,” he said.
He has it down to the cents per hour of the day.
“At 3 a.m., that’s when my hot water heater goes on. The charge for that is 26 cents,” he said. “At 4 a.m. they charge me 27 cents for that hour.”
He said any of the three money-saving plans can cut your bill, but each has booby traps laid for people who don’t stick to the low-cost hours or stay under the total energy caps.
“It’s lousy, because at the end of the year, no matter which program you pick if you’re careful with your use, there is no advantage to one program over the other,” he said.
Still, they’re all way cheaper than not using any of the low-rate plans at all.
His figures show that in 2016 he paid $2,300 and used 13,000 kilowatts before the new rate structure.
But in 2019, he got the annual bill down to $1,550 — even though he used 20,000 kW.
Now, you may have trouble matching Weesner’s monitoring program since he built the spreadsheet himself.
The former Korean War veteran and Salt River Project engineer is no stranger to designing spreadsheets to track complicated data. In fact, SRP introduced him to computers when they first came out. When he worked as the water commissioner for the Gila River, he modernized the digital payroll data. He created spreadsheets to monitor the water flow and computerized data trackers.
“They were doing reading of meters every week and they had to change the paper,” he said.
Weesner analyzed his usage out of curiosity, but it ended up slashing his electric bill by about $800 between 2016 and 2019.
Weesner works hard to make sure he and his partner don’t use electricity needlessly — or at the wrong time of day.
“The only way to save money to take advantage of these programs and not use electricity between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and do whatever you want to do between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the cheap power times,” he said.
The cheaper rates are designed to reduce peak power demands, mostly in the Valley.
So in the winter, the cheaper rates last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., thanks to idle air conditioners in the Valley. That cheap rate disappears in the summer, when Valley residents crank up air conditioners all day long.
But all year long, the rates penalize power use from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Weesner feels sorry for working folks who can’t take advantage of the super low winter rates because they’re on the job. He’s doubly upset for the working folks because of the fees tacked on to higher use between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“It’s punitive. The kilowatts you use from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. is where they nail you,” he said. “That gets the working people — they have to get home and turn the air on and cook. They are stuck with those on peak prices until 8 p.m.”
Several times he inadvertently used extra power during the peak hours and paid a steep price.
“They hit you with generating charges,” he said. “It’s a monopoly and when they spend millions of dollars to elect regulators, the poor users are stuck.”
Pinnacle West, which owns APS, has admitted spending $182 million on lobbying, marketing, grants and political spending between 2013 and 2018, including $72 million on political campaigns including the Nov. 3 Arizona Corporation Commission election.
The company has said it will not spend money to influence the November Arizona Corporation Commission elections. The primary is in August, with a host of candidates from both parties vying for seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!