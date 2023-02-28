Every house in Payson should have a customer shut-off valve.
What’s that?
A second shut off for water allows the customer to shut off all water to their home without touching the town’s water meter.
The town’s water meter shuts off all water to the property as well, but it is illegal to turn off a property’s water using the town’s water meter. The town can fine a homeowner for using the town’s water meter.
Usually, the town’s water meter is covered by a brown metal covering covered with a cross-hatch pattern. The metal lid is surrounded by a cement border. Inside, the town has its meter.
The meter can help identify a leak if the dial circles around when no water is being used. The customer shut-off valve then prevents that leak from getting out of control.
They’re beneficial to homeowners who leave for a long time. Shutting off the water protects the home from leaks or frozen pipes. It’s an expensive fix to replace the pipe from the shut-off valve to the house.
“We recommend being familiar with using your valve prior to an emergency,” wrote town staff in the Feb. 9 town manager’s report. “Locations (for customer shutoff valves) may vary, but generally (they are) located next to the Town’s water meter.”
For more information, please call the Town of Payson Water Department at 928-472-5100.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
