The Payson Water Department has two new bits of equipment that has their inner water system geek thrilled.
After purchasing a new well camera, the department took it on a test drive Nov. 17 in a well that’s 330 feet deep.
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 9:59 am
The Payson Water Department has two new bits of equipment that has their inner water system geek thrilled.
After purchasing a new well camera, the department took it on a test drive Nov. 17 in a well that’s 330 feet deep.
It’s a fractured Payson Granite aquifer that pumps up to 180 gallons per minute.
“It is essential to monitor the “well-being” of our groundwater wells as these are our only water supply when C.C. Cragin water is not running into Town,” wrote Tanner Henry, the director of Payson’s water department in the Dec. 8 town manager’s report.
The town’s hydrogeologist thought the “24-year-old well was in tip-top shape!” said Henry.
The water department will now store the dated footage at its offices for future reference.
The water department also took possession of two “vessels that will hold Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) weighing over 15,000 pounds,” said Henry.
The carbon will “polish” water and remove any “particulates that could potentially affect water quality after a wildfire on the C.C. Cragin watershed.
The Forest Service has launched a thinning project by the C.C. Cragin watershed, but a fire could devastate the area causing erosion that would fill up the reservoir. These carbon filtration systems will protect the water source if these thinning projects fail.
The new vessels have been “roughly” set in place next to another granular activated carbon vessel at the Town of Payson water treatment plant off of Houston Mesa Road.
“The next step will be fine tuning the vessels to exact elevations and plumbing connections to the existing treatment plant manifolds,” said Henry. “Lastly, the vessels will be filled with GAC and put into service.
He anticipates construction will complete by the end of January.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries
Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!