The water department has studies that show these water mains, installed prior to 1970 around the world, do not cause harm. Most of the harm is to repair staff who often cut the AC pipes to replace them with PVC plastic pipes.
A recent flurry of calls to a local radio station stirred up the rumor that Payson’s municipal water isn’t safe to drink because of the asbestos cement pipe mains.
The Payson Water Department acknowledges about 20% of the town’s water mains are asbestos cement (AC) pipes, but explained they were put in prior to 1970 when “AC pipe was widely used for water mains around the world.”
Since then, research shows asbestos causes cancer, especially for those working to demolish or repair those types of pipes.
“The risk associated with AC pipe is for our operations crew and not the public,” said the staff in the report. “AC pipe can emit fibers that can be inhaled into the lungs when being cut or handled when dry.”
The water department ensures each employee receives asbestos training to make sure they know how to handle the substance safely.
To ensure the public’s safety, the water department tests for 90 different potential contaminates regularly. The water department annually publishes a report on water quality. The 2021 report is available online to view: https://bit.ly/3KBARaN.
Research shows that “AC pipe is safe for use in public water systems especially when the water is ‘hard’ and non-corrosive,” wrote staff.
Anyone can tell Payson has hard water just by looking at the scaling on faucets and fixtures.
The water department puts in PVC pipe whenever it replaces a main “however, until all the older portions of town have new water mains, we will still have AC pipe within the system,” wrote staff.
To prove it believes in its product, the water department staff regularly order water at restaurants. They’re happy to drink it right from the tap.
“That’s a good sign that all is well with our water quality,” wrote staff.
Payson has great water.The water quality report is publicly available on the Town of Payson website here : https://www.paysonaz.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/1512/637874549146370000
