The water department has studies that show these water mains, installed prior to 1970 around the world, do not cause harm. Most of the harm is to repair staff who often cut the AC pipes to replace them with PVC plastic pipes.

A recent flurry of calls to a local radio station stirred up the rumor that Payson’s municipal water isn’t safe to drink because of the asbestos cement pipe mains.

The Payson Water Department acknowledges about 20% of the town’s water mains are asbestos cement (AC) pipes, but explained they were put in prior to 1970 when “AC pipe was widely used for water mains around the world.”

Jeff R
Jeff Robbins

Payson has great water.The water quality report is publicly available on the Town of Payson website here : https://www.paysonaz.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/1512/637874549146370000

