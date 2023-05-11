Following one of the snowiest winters, Roosevelt Lake is at a record high.
On Wednesday, the Salt River Project released 650 million gallons of water downstream to Apache Lake to both lower the levels in the flood control area, but to test the dam's ability to handle additional inflows.
SRP reports the spill gate test at Roosevelt Dam Wednesday was successful.
"This is an annual test to confirm operational readiness in the event of flooding and provides valuable information on the dam’s ability to handle inflows from flood events," according to a release. "After a wet and productive winter, Roosevelt Lake was at the highest level it has ever been, with water in its dedicated flood control space which is designed to slow down large floods."
This was the third time this has happened since 1996.
The test ran longer than previous years to move all the water from the flood control space, as required by the Army Corps of Engineers.
During the test, all four of the spill gates were open for the first 50 minutes and then the two spill gates on the right side closed – referring to the right side if looking upstream at the dam. The other two gates remained open for about two and a half hours. In all, the test released about 2,000 acre-feet of water. During a typical release, which consists of both gates being opened for about 10 minutes, about 5 acre-feet of water is released.
"This functional test, which is performed annually, is a sure-fire way to ensure the readiness of our water release capability," said Ivan Insua, SRP’s director of hydro generation. "We will also be leveraging this season’s generous runoff by releasing some water in our flood control space, which is above and beyond our normal conservation elevation, to perform an extended spill gate operation. This gives us very useful information on the gate and spillway performance."
This past winter, snowpack on the 13,000-square-mile watershed that replenishes SRP’s reservoirs was the deepest it’s been in 30 years. More than 700,000 acre-feet of water or about 228 billion gallons have been released into the normally dry Salt River since March to ensure the reservoirs can handle all inflows from this winter’s snowmelt.
Currently, the SRP reservoir system is at full capacity.
"Our dams and reservoirs are doing exactly their intent: to store as much water as possible in times of wet and serve our communities for times of dry," Insua said.
