Roosevelt Dam Spill Gate Test 2023

During a Roosevelt Dam Spill Gate Test May 10, SRP released 2,000 acre-feet of water. 

Following one of the snowiest winters, Roosevelt Lake is at a record high.

On Wednesday, the Salt River Project released 650 million gallons of water downstream to Apache Lake to both lower the levels in the flood control area, but to test the dam's ability to handle additional inflows.

