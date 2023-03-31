Gila County has a unique fire season problem: water.
The winter storms dumped more rain and snow than the area has seen for years. The storms have also kept temperatures lower than normal. These conditions just might back up the fire season a month.
But the news gets worse after that.
First responders discussed the upcoming fire season during the annual pre-season fire meeting on March 23 at the Messenger Funeral Home in Payson.
This meeting started more than a decade ago under former District 1 Supervisor Tommie Martin. Every spring, she would gather county employees in law enforcement, roads, and emergency management to meet with Forest Service, Town of Payson, ADOT, DPS, brush pits and non-profits who participate in anything having to do with a wildfire emergency in Rim Country. Each group would check in and give an update on the conditions, state of staff and equipment, and concerns.
Current District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen has continued the tradition, but not as many agencies took part this year. ADOT did not send a representative, nor did the Citizens Emergency Response Team, Pine-Strawberry and Tonto Basin Fire Departments.
Christensen opened the meeting with the announcement that Gila County declared a state of emergency on March 22 because of road and community damage from water, “so (clean up) is not a total burden on the taxpayers in Gila County.”
The Forest Service gave reports from the fire and fuel departments working with the Payson Ranger District.
“We will have a large crop of grass in this state,” said Will Balcom, the fire management officer for the Tonto Basin Ranger District.
As temperatures warm those grasses turn into “fine, flashy fuels,” he said.
The monsoon looks tepid this year, too.
“Our end of the fire season dates around July 15, (with) a likely change or late start to the fire season,” said Balcom.
He clarified that means the fire season might not start until June and end later in July.
This is not typical.
Lately it’s been unseasonably dry in the winter. That has launched the fire season by April only to be rescued by the monsoons around the 4th of July.
This year it doesn’t look like that will be the pattern, but overall the “outlook we are looking at is a normal fire season,” said Balcom.
Storms have also hampered Forest Service efforts to execute prescribed burns and even mechanical thinning.
“Our equipment gets bogged down in the mud and damages the environment,” said Andrew Nordquist, the Fuels AFMO for the Tonto National Forest.
Timber sales and mitigation projects continue to move forward, as they have plenty of paperwork, said Payson District Ranger Matt Paciorek.
“We are doing NEPA’s (environmental and cultural studies) in-house,” he said.
That keeps projects in the Payson Ranger District hopper churning. Currently, the district is prepping to mechanically thin the perimeter of the Town of Payson by completing many of those NEPA studies. The Payson Ranger District has also launched into the Pine Canyon timber sale mitigation project.
District 2 Supervisor Woody Cline told the Forest Service staff, “As your County we have agreed to partner with fuel reduction projects. If you need something with a hauler, we can be there.”
While the wet weather brought good news about the length of the fire season, the financial struggles of the local smaller fire districts have state level fire officials gravely concerned.
Small fire districts, such as Hellsgate, Water Wheel, Christopher-Kohls, and Pine-Strawberry, have a funding crisis after the loss of Proposition 310. The initiative sought to add a sales tax from all Arizonans to pay for services provided by small fire districts in Arizona’s rural communities.
John Truett, the state fire manager explained his organization relies heavily on local firefighters for a quick response to fire starts in an article by Howard Fischer from Capital Media Services.
“They’re really short staffed,” he told officials during the state pre-season fire meeting this month.
State Forester Thomas Torres, formerly with the Tonto National Forest, said this short staffing has had “a ripple effect.”
“If the in-state resources can’t respond, then they try to bring resources in from other states to respond,” he said.
That slows the response. Every minute a fire is allowed to spread makes it that much more difficult to gain control and stop.
Torres used the Telegraph Fire in southern Gila County as an example of the consequences of a slow initial response. The Telegraph Fire burned 180,000 acres before being fully contained a month after it started.
“So, they called for resources from out of state,” which delayed the response time, he said.
Governor Katie Hobbs said, “We’ve heard the message,” that rural fire departments around the state need more money. She is currently in budget talks with the legislature, but they have not come up with a solution.
The chiefs of the small districts said they’re as ready as they can be.
“We are preparing for whatever season it is whether local or regional,” said Hellsgate Chief Morey Morris.
“We’re changing out the tires and getting ready for the next calamity,” said Christopher Kohls Fire Chief Bob Lockhart.
Water Wheel Fire and Medical Chief Ron Sattelmeyer said, “With our small amount of staffing, we don’t go out of our region,” but his district does “participate in automatic aid.”
