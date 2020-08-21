Water service was interrupted to a large area of town Wednesday after a water pipe cracked, sending water streaming down Main Street.
Crews worked feverishly to get the valves shut off that feed the 12-inch PVC line at Meadow and Main around 10 a.m.
The town’s water system is designed to re-pressurize and send water flowing again through a maze of underground pipes even if one section goes down, a water employee on the scene explained.
Traffic on Main was rerouted as crews worked to tear up the center of the street and make the repair, even as a monsoon storm rolled in, bringing with it rain and lightning.
Crews determined pipe material failure was the culprit of the line break.
“The pipe that ruptured is a thinner wall with a lower pressure rating than our current standards,” said Tanner Henry, water department manager. “The line break appears to be a failure due to age and fatigue. We have had similar breaks on that 12-inch line on Main Street over the last few years. Replacing this line is identified as one of the many necessary Capital Improvement Projects that the water department intends to pursue in the foreseeable future.”
Service in the vicinity of the break was out for hours. That area reached north to Frontier Street, south to Aero Drive, west to Westerly Road and east to Highway 87.
“Many thanks to our hard working field crew,” according to a town release. “Many thanks to our customers as well. We appreciate the patience our community has shown during this ordeal!”
Service was restored at 4:30 p.m.
The pavement will be replaced “as soon as we can get a paving contractor scheduled to do the replacement,” Henry said.
