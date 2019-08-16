A man ran down the Beeline Highway Wednesday afternoon, police in tow, chasing a saddled, riderless horse.
Jim Penuel was training Rio, a 2-year-old stallion, when the horse reportedly spooked and threw him to the ground.
Penuel had taken Rio into town to get acclimated to crowded, urban spaces. Rio bucked while in the Walmart parking lot and took off northbound on the Beeline, sticking mostly to the sidewalk.
“We are passing the Candle Factory,” radioed police officers who were following the action in their patrol vehicles.
Penuel ran behind the horse and finally caught up to Rio when he stopped in the parking lot of La Sierra, at the corner of Forest Drive and State Route 87.
Penuel says he plans to ride Rio across the country to help raise money for veterans and children’s cerebral palsy.
Read more about his plans in Tuesday's Roundup.
