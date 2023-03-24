March 22 the heavens opened. So much rain and snow fell accidents and potholes closed highways in and out of Payson all day.
It was the third day of spring.
The National Weather Service sent out flood warnings throughout Monday. As predicted, rain started in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. By noon, rivers started filling to impassable levels.
Desiree Barraza posted pictures of the Green Valley Lake so full the sidewalks next to the lake closed.
“I’ve never seen it like this before,” she said on her Facebook post.
By 5:30 in the evening, both Highway 260 east and Highway 87 between Payson and Shea Boulevard had been closed for accidents and repairs most of the afternoon. ADOT closed Hwy. 260 at Star Valley from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. due to accidents up on the Rim.
Sheila Haggard snapped some photos of the highway closed sign in Star Valley as well as the traffic waiting for the road to open. One driver told Haggard it took them three and a half hours to get to Star Valley from Heber.
Hellsgate Fire Chief Morey Morris came into Star Valley from Heber in the morning. He said it was a crazy drive.
“I came off the Rim early today (7 a.m.) and it was snowing in Forest Lakes with fog on the edge of the Rim down about three miles,” he said.
Highway 87 between Payson and Shea Boulevard remained closed from 3 p.m. until late at night due to potholes, reported Rim Country first responders.
Jennifer Mioni from the Facebook group Northern Arizona Roadways said communities from Forest Lakes to Heber had blizzard conditions with snow covering the highway.
Down at Roosevelt Lake, the recreation staff in Tonto Basin limited camping due to rising water levels at Bermuda Flat campground. Roosevelt Lake was 97% full by Tuesday, with the Salt River adding another 3,500 cubic feet per second.
One of the reasons for the high water – melting snow. That’s 250% of its normal flow at this time of year.
Even the C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Rim was 103% full – with water spilling out into East Clear Creek headed for the Little Colorado River.
The Salt River Project reported the snowpack on its 13,000 square-mile Verde watershed is the deepest it’s been in 30 years.
“There are more than 500,000 acre-feet of water in the snowpack on the Verde River watershed,” wrote SRP spokesperson Patty Garcia-Likens.
Since the Verde reservoirs are already 83% full and these warmer storms will continue to fill the reservoirs, SRP has released water since March 2.
The Verde River on Tuesday gushed along at 3,000 cubic feet per second – 12 times its normal flow. Tonto Creek was carrying 700 cfs – about six times normal.
By March 22, SRP increased water release from its reservoirs to 16,000 cubic feet per second, which is about 120,000 gallons per second.
“Water releases from the Verde River are expected to continue at least through April,” wrote Garcia-Likens. “In particularly wet winters when the reservoirs are nearing capacity, releases outside of the canal system are required to make room in the reservoirs for additional expected runoff.”
This SRP water has not affected Rim Country roads but has closed roads in the East and West Valley “that were built in the normally dry Salt River riverbed,” said Garcia-Likens.
With the Colorado River affected by drought, SRP has the goal of increasing the storage capacity at Bartlett Dam so that during wet years like this, more water can be stored.
“This would allow SRP and its partners more time during the runoff season to put the water to beneficial use or to store it underground for later use, rather than releasing it into the Salt River bed Roosevelt Dam flood control space,” said Garcia-Likens.
The heavy rain below the Rim turned to snow above the Rim.
The National Weather Service predicted heavy snow above about 6,500 feet across much of Arizona, with 5-10 inches of snow expected between 6,500 and 8,000 feet and 10 to 25 inches of snow above 8,000 feet.
