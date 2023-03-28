Oliver and Cindy Auclair from Payson followed the Rim Country Trail Stewards inaugural event despite the location change due to weather.
Oliver, an avid French hiker, has hiked all over the Alps and Pyrenees throughout his life.
He’s just getting his feet wet with Rim Country hiking after marrying Cindy last year. Cindy has lived in Rim Country for 21 years and convinced him to leave Europe.
When asked about the differences between hiking in the French Alps and the Mogollon Rim, Oliver said Arizona is just so wild – and that’s not necessarily a good thing.
“My wife, she does not want to drive her low car on dirt roads like Control Road,” he said.
This limits access to people with high clearance vehicles, he said.
In France, “if a road goes to someplace with a trail, they build a better road and entrance, usually with a restaurant,” he said.
That allows anyone with any vehicle access to nature – which has problems of its own, said Oliver.
“It’s crowded,” he said.
He loved the wildness of the Pyrenees, but Arizona is another level of wild. It makes him wish he knew of more trailheads with solid roads and trails.
That’s the same goal the Forest Service and its partner, Wild Arizona, have for Rim Country. The March 18 Rim Country Trail Stewards hike event hoped to inspire potential volunteers to take up the cause to create an organization dedicated to caring for and nurturing trails all over Rim Country.
So far, it’s a hope and a dream for the Forest Service. The agency is tasked with caring for the land, but it needs local partners to keep projects going such as trails.
In other communities, the Forest Service looks to residents who have the deep roots needed to keep trails and land stewardship projects moving forward. Citizen organized groups in other national forests bring resources, focus, and dedication to keep trails open by removing brush along trails, repairing storm damage, and working on reroutes or connections.
Right now, after they built the Bearfoot Trail, the long running Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction group has stirred up energy and excitement for trails in Rim Country as they are an economic investment in Rim Country. A 2020 study on trails by the University of Arizona found in-state tourism to trails generates billions in tourist dollars.
But trails need what Oliver knows, an accessible trailhead from a paved road with good signs and a bathroom. It will probably take a while before restaurants pop up, however.
The day of the event, a Saturday, the parking lot at the Pine Trailhead had a steady flow of visitors. Multi-generational families, most often with dogs, showed up to read about PSFR and fuel mitigation and fire protection on the easy to read signs, then pick a trail.
One family from Phoenix loves to check out trails wherever they visit.
“It’s just our thing,” said the wife.
They decided during their stay in Pine to see what the Pine Trailhead was all about.
They were disappointed their hike got cut short because of the high water at crossings this year.
“It was too much for our little one,” said the husband. “But it was fun what we did.”
While visiting families didn’t mind the weather, only half the 30 people who signed up to attend the RCTS hike ended up walking with Luke Koenig from Wild Arizona and Angie Abel, the recreation officer for the Payson Ranger District.
Most of the hikers came from PSFR.
Joan Backman, the director of trails for PSFR, spoke to a man who came from Prescott to “learn about the area.” Two couples came from Phoenix and a guy came from the White Mountains to “know this side of the trails,” said Backman.
Abel and Koenig have more events planned, but not until April 15. In that time, they hope someone will feel comfortable stepping forward to act as a volunteer executive director for the emerging RCTS organization.
“We need someone who can pick up the ball and run with it,” said Abel.
Koenig reported Wild Arizona has started sketching out a website, but RCTS will need volunteers who know about social media and organizing groups of volunteers to get RCTS really going.
If interested in helping to form the Rim Country Trail Stewards organization, please reach out to Angela Abel at angela.abel@usda.gov with a description of skills and experience with organizing community efforts or non-profits.
