The pound of fentanyl pills and a separate bag of powdered fentanyl, along with a liter bottle of THC wax concentrate and $3,900 in cash found in 18-year-old Show Low resident George Farrell’s car on Nov. 18. A concerned citizen called in about Farrell’s erratic driving, which ended in a drug bust.
Show Low resident George Farrell’s alleged erratic driving through Payson resulted in the removal of more than a pound of fentanyl from the streets on Nov. 18.
On Friday, Payson Police dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen regarding Farrell’s reported impaired driving on northbound Highway 87 as he made his way toward Payson.
Officers found Farrell, 18, after he pulled into the parking lot of 600 South Beeline. They arrested him for driving while under the influence.
A search of Farrell’s vehicle found a reported pound of fentanyl pills and a separate bag of powdered fentanyl, along with a liter bottle of THC wax concentrate and $3,900 in cash, according to the Payson Police Department.
Fentanyl has caused a rapid increase in overdoses and deaths from overdoses since its use took off in 2018. Scientists created the opiate-based drug in the 1960s for anesthetic use. It’s so powerful that drug agents carry Narcan doses for their drug-sniffing dogs. Narcan will reverse the opiate induced coma too much fentanyl causes.
Since 2018, fentanyl has been at the root of a majority of the drug overdoses and deaths.
Gila County has the dubious distinction of having the highest rate of drug-overdoses and deaths of any county in Arizona.
Farrell is now booked in the Gila County jail after the drugs, paraphernalia and other items in the car pointed to Farrell “ingesting narcotic drugs during his drive thus causing the impairment,” wrote PPD staff in a press release. He has been charged with multiple counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, transport of narcotic drugs for sale, DUI, and other charges.
