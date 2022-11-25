Farrell's drugs

The pound of fentanyl pills and a separate bag of powdered fentanyl, along with a liter bottle of THC wax concentrate and $3,900 in cash found in 18-year-old Show Low resident George Farrell’s car on Nov. 18. A concerned citizen called in about Farrell’s erratic driving, which ended in a drug bust.

 Payson Police Department

Show Low resident George Farrell’s alleged erratic driving through Payson resulted in the removal of more than a pound of fentanyl from the streets on Nov. 18.

On Friday, Payson Police dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen regarding Farrell’s reported impaired driving on northbound Highway 87 as he made his way toward Payson.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.