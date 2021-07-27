Just a year after retiring to care for family health issues, including her own, Edna Welsheimer has returned to the Time Out Shelter to fill in as CEO until the board finds a replacement.
“My board is ecstatic,” said Welsheimer. “It was like coming home.”
Welsheimer left the CEO position due to family health concerns last summer. Her daughter needed brain surgery and Welsheimer needed to address some lingering issues. The year off did wonders, she said. Her daughter has a clean bill of health, and she has stabilized.
Welsheimer plans on staying for the next few months, enough time to find a replacement. The stability Welsheimer offers during the transition allows the board the support they need through the interview process, as Time Out fills a critical role in the region. It’s the only domestic violence shelter in Gila County.
“Edna is back part time to assist in finding a new CEO,” said Kristin Thorgeirsson Croak, board president. “The board and employees are ecstatic and thankful for her knowledge and help through this process.”
Welsheimer steps in after Gwen Zorn’s abrupt resignation due to long COVID symptoms.
“(The board) briefly met with Gwen. She said her goodbyes,” said Croak. “It’s sad to hear her soft voice and trouble breathing. She will be missed.”
“I’m sad for Gwen’s health,” said Welsheimer. “She was here on Friday. It was very hard to see her gasp. She tells me she feels better in the other elevation.”
Zorn will return to her native North Dakota to live at a lower elevation near the more than 30 relatives in her hometown.
Welsheimer has big plans while she fills in.
There’s enlarging the building fund, which could lead to a groundbreaking. After years of hard use, duct tape and glue can no longer hold up the old shelter building. It’s time to start from scratch and build a modern facility.
“I’m hoping things happen,” said Welsheimer.
She has fundraisers planned and is ready to reapply for grants lost because of the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID, people tightened up because they didn’t know what would happen,” she said.
With the federal government sending out relief funds, grants have opened up again. But grant money is never a guarantee, so Welsheimer hopes the community will continue to support the shelter’s efforts.
“We always need operating funds,” she said.
The pandemic saw an explosion of calls for not only domestic violence, but sexual assault as victims and their abusers spent weeks locked together at home. Welsheimer plans to continue Zorn’s work to qualify the shelter as a sexual violence prevention program.
“(The staff) are in the phases of training. They have to be trained for a year,” she said.
The board is currently reviewing their needs and setting up an interview schedule to find their new chief executive officer.
For more information, go to Time Out’s website: www.timeoutshelter.org or call 928-472-8007.
