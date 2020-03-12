The National Weather Service says to look for periods of showers today with shower intensity increasing late this afternoon and through the night. The heavy rain will end by Friday evening. Impacts include low water crossings blocked, difficult to impossible driving on dirt roads, and possible flash flooding.
Key points:
• A second round of heavier showers and thunderstorms is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday, when an additional 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall is expected.
• The most likely period for flooding is Thursday afternoon through Friday, and a flash flood watch is in effect for Yavapai and Gila Counties as well as the Grand Canyon.
• Colder air on Friday will bring the possibility of light snow down to around 7,000 ft Friday morning and again in the evening.
• A colder and prolonged winter weather event with accumulating mountain snow is possible next week.
