Kiss and make up.
That’s the gist of the legal advice the Payson Town Council received concerning its long standoff with the Rim Country Educational Alliance (RCEA), the semi-public entity set up to build a university in Payson.
The Payson council had asked contract Town Attorney Justin Pierce and new Town Manager Troy Smith to review its options for appointing RCEA board members under its existing contract.
At the council’s March 11 meeting, Pierce said the contract clearly limits the council’s choice of up to three representatives on the seven-member board to a list of names submitted by the Alliance and approved by the people putting up the money for the project.
Nonetheless, the council asked for a meeting with the SLE to discuss the selection process.
The move comes amidst a thaw in the once-bitter relationship between the RCEA and the town. The town has opened fresh discussions with the RCEA concerning plans to build a community center, covered pool and playing fields on a portion of the university site. The MHA Foundation, which has so far funded the university project, has developed a plan and offered financial backing.
Councilor Scott Nossek said, “This is a great opportunity moving forward.”
The discussion marks a striking shift in tone after years of deadlock between the town and the RCEA, which is backed mostly by the MHA Foundation’s $60 million endowment.
The two entities have battled it out in court for the last two years over who the town can appoint to the RCEA board. A judge ruled in favor of the RCEA and the town ended up paying $57,000 in legal fees.
Star Valley and Payson created the RCEA in 2011 to build a university on a 252-acre Forest Service parcel east of town. The RCEA was in turn created by the MHA Foundation, which has so far invested millions in developing the site. Plans to strike a deal with Arizona State University fell through and most of the site remains unused. The quasi-public RCEA abides by open meeting laws and state contracting laws, but so far has gotten all its money from the private, nonprofit MHA Foundation. The RCEA was created mostly to provide tax benefits for investors in the project. As a de facto educational institution, the RCEA is also not strictly limited by town zoning. Neither Star Valley nor Payson have invested any money in the project. Each town can appoint three board members. However, the towns must pick their representatives from a list provided by the RCEA.
Last year when RCEA board member Jennifer Smith said she wanted to step down, the RCEA nominated two possible replacements — Vice Mayor Chris Higgins or then-councilor Steve Smith. However, the council majority led by Mayor Tom Morrissey and council members Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian refused either nomination.
Instead, the council majority voted to remove all three of its previously appointed representatives — including Pastor Rich Richie and Larry Sugarman.
The RCEA then went to court and won an injunction against the town for the unconstitutional removal of the board members. The judge ruled the council had no cause to remove Richie or Sugarman and ordered the town to pay legal fees.
The town council then reversed its vote, leaving all three challenged board members in place.
At the March 11 meeting, Troy Smith told the council Jennifer Smith wrote to ask the council to replace her — but he said the council still must pick one of the people suggested by the RCEA last year — Higgins or Steve Smith.
This caused Ferris to bristle at the limitations of the agreement.
“As to why this agreement was set up this way, the organization that was going to be the private funder — that individual put together these ... signed these agreements to have complete control over it,” said Ferris.
Pierce responded that nothing in the agreements requires the council to fill its slots, but “it behooves you to have representation.”
Pierce thought, “any agreement can be amended by the parties,” so he suggested the council speak with the RCEA “about other options.”
Higgins asked to table the proposal to fill the empty RCEA town slot until he could speak to both Troy Smith and the RCEA.
The council agreed to bring the topic up at the March 25 meeting.
