This council campaign season, no one denies businesses drive Payson’s economy – and provides the lion’s share of the town’s general fund revenue through sales tax.
On Aug. 2, voters get to decide which of the four mayoral candidates will tackle economic development most effectively.
Each have expressed different views on how to boost economic development.
Two of the candidates have track records - incumbent Vice Mayor Chris Higgins and Mayor Tom Morrissey. Both say the town needs to focus on its infrastructure to support the town’s main business -- tourism. Morrisey is a former marshal and state Republican chair. Higgins is the longest-serving council member – who has advocated for several big projects in the past and is now stressing providing town amenities and services to lure more businesses.
If you believe housing is the key to bringing workforce and economic security, then you agree with for local businessman Jeremy Ruff. He said without houses for teachers, nurses and plumbers, Payson businesses can’t remain open. The long-time Payson resident who owns a roofing company has remained focused on things the town can do to lower workforce housing costs at each campaign appearance.
Doug Laird, a Payson High School graduate that left for a corporate career but came back to help his mother, says light industry will bring in a workforce with economic chops from high salaries. He advocates actively recruiting industry and tech companies – and remains sharply critical of the town’s previous efforts to bolster the economy.
Since the sawmill closed in the early 1990’s, Payson has struggled to find an economic base to anchor the town’s residents.
When the sawmill was open, more families lived in the area. The town had an innovative approach to everything from being the first to put down turf on its fields to creating the second biological sewage treatment plant in North America. The first was in Canada.
But after that industrial base closed and ranching became a hobby rather than a primary source of income, Payson evolved into a retirement community that relies on the sales tax generated by out-of-town visitors to fund its police, fire, and development services. Second homeowners and retirees have flocked to the region, which has driven up housing prices – putting the average Payson mortgage out of reach of even middle-class workers like firefighters, town and county employees.
Higgins and Morrissey both recognize capturing that pass-through traffic and turning it into destination traffic will keep people in the town spending money on hotels, restaurants, and shops.
“We need to increase the use of the parks to bring in folks who come up here for tournaments,” said Morrissey.
He advocated living in the present.
“We are a tourist town. We have to recognize who we are,” said Morrissey.
But with “out of the box thinking” the current mayor hopes to find the money to cover the event center and bring water for restrooms. Currently, visitors must use porta potties and truck in water due to the lack of utilities. Upgrading the event center would bring in year-round conventions and events, said Morrissey.
Higgins, currently an entrepreneur running the KRIM radio station, started his career in the Navy as a cryptographic technician, then moved into the corporate world with Motorola. He also operated a Payson ice cream store called Scoops and was also selling ice cream at ASU events until that business fell victim to the pandemic. Higgins had ideas that piggy-backed on Morrissey’s.
“We are actually looking at improvements on the event center,” said Higgins. “Possibly something we’re looking at is an RV park. That would be a great source of revenue.”
Overall, Higgins felt the town on a good track when comes to attracting events and tourists. He mentioned a new hotel will soon move in, while others plan on expanding.
Higgins even found a silver lining in the short-term rental market.
“Airbnbs are being added to our community. If we weren’t a destination, no one would want them because they are passing through,” he said.
Ruff doesn’t agree short-term rentals help Payson’s economy.
“That is the one thing that is crushing the rental…market,” he said.
When owners can get $3,000 to $6,000 a month on these rentals, no one has an interest in renting to long-term renters who can only afford from $500 to $1,200 a month.
“They are not renting out to normal working people,” he said.
He believes building workforce housing will support more working folks to stock grocery store shelves, work in doctor’s offices and keep the town and school running.
Laird reminded the audience there are only a few ways to increase the town’s revenue.
“You can add more sales taxes (or) you can add more property taxes,” he said.
He believes if Payson attracts light industry and remote workers, the town will see a significant increase in tax revenue.
“We need to bring industry to take this community forward,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!