The legal standoff between the Payson Town Council and the Rim Country Educational Alliance (RCEA) deepened with a U.S. district court granting a temporary restraining order against the council Thursday.
The Payson Town Council had scheduled an executive session on Feb. 27 to discuss hiring a lawyer specializing in separate legal entities like the RCEA and its board member appointments. However, when the agenda item came up, Mayor Tom Morrissey announced to the audience that there was no need for the closed door meeting.
Earlier in the day, the U.S. District Court for Arizona granted the RCEA’s request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction preventing the council from taking any further action to remove three members from the RCEA board. The Roundup received a copy of the filing after the council meeting.
In the decision, Judge Steven P. Logan gave the RCEA until March 4 to provide the town with the complaint and motion for preliminary injunction. The town must respond to the complaint by March 10.
After Thursday’s council meeting, the town’s contract attorney Justin Pierce said this legal action gives the judge time to hear from both parties before making a ruling.
The council held a special meeting Monday to discuss the matter with its legal team.
The actions result from many months of escalating legal actions between the RCEA and the town. The council has split consistently 4-3 on every vote having to do with the RCEA.
Thursday’s ruling comes after a Jan. 15 council meeting where the council voted 4-3 to remove RCEA board members Rich Richey, Larry Sugarman and Jennifer Smith. Smith had previously said she would step down as soon as the council could appoint her replacement.
In a letter from the RCEA’s attorney, the lawyer objected to the dismissal of the board members appointed by a previous town council.
The 4-3 council vote to remove RCEA board members was illegal, arbitrary and inappropriate, wrote Snell and Wilmer attorney Eric Spencer to Pierce.
History of the conflict
The RCEA was created to bring a university to Payson.
To achieve that, the RCEA owns a 252-acre parcel site it bought from the Forest Service. Problems with the community started when negotiations with Arizona State University to build a campus failed. So far, no other university has stepped forward to fill the spot.
The Payson and Star Valley councils formed the RCEA with each appointing three members to the SLE board. The councils receive recommendations for RCEA board candidates. The RCEA had previously said it would accept appointment of Payson Councilor Chris Higgins or Steve Smith to the board.
The Payson council majority maintains that it may appoint whoever it wants and to remove members if it doesn’t like their decisions.
The SLE maintains that the council can only appoint members from an approved list and can only remove board members “for cause.”
Payson and Star Valley formed the SLE to provide tax advantages to the developers of the university project while insulating the towns from any legal liability. The agreement gave each town the right to appoint three SLE board members from a list approved by the SLE and the funders, including the Rim Country Educational Foundation (RCEF), which has provided more than $12 million for the project so far, which it received mostly from the MHA Foundation.
The letter from Spencer said Councilor Jim Ferris’ statement showing “cause” for the removals was a “wildly misleading diatribe” having “procedural and substantive defects” especially since it assumed the former town attorney created an “unlawful and unenforceable agreement.”
Spencer’s letter said the RCEA does not recognize the removal of the board members, therefore, the SLE filed the civil rights violation case in federal court.
This is the second lawsuit against the town. At the end of 2019, the MHA Foundation and its president, Kenny Evans, filed a separate claim that threatens an $87 million lawsuit because of allegedly damaging and defamatory statements made by Ferris and Morrissey. The town has not apparently filed a response to that claim.
Earlier, Pierce had written an email to Snell & Wilmer citing various state codes showing the town council had a right to appoint anyone it wanted to the board, without being limited by a list of candidates from the RCEA or the RCEF.
The letter from Spencer cited other state statutes upholding such limits on appointments as well as challenging Ferris’ statements claiming to show cause for removing board members before their terms had expired.
Below, is a summary Ferris’ legal arguments to remove RCEA board members and the responses from Snell and Wilmer:
Claim: Payson has a right to control appointments to the board because the town faces potential financial liabilities if the RCEA incurs a debt.
Response: Backers of the university project asked Payson and Star Valley to form the RCEA through an intergovernmental agreement specifically to protect the town from any financial liability.
Claim: The RCEA can do whatever it wants on the property, even if it adversely affects neighbors. The SLE has not provided a master plan to the council.
Response: The RCEA provided a master plan to the council in 2015, although not required to do so. That plan complies with the town’s general plan and zoning ordinances.
Claim: The SLE can snatch up property the town might want.
Response: The SLE can buy property, but “the Town of Payson cannot lay claim to every parcel of undeveloped land,” wrote Snell & Wilmer lawyers.
Claim: Neither Payson nor Star Valley really has any say on the RCEA because the towns do not pick the board members. Instead, the RCEA is only accountable to “those who control the purse strings.”
Response: The agreement that formed the RCEA gives the organizations providing the funding the right to provide the list of possible board members — with at least two names for each vacancy. Currently, the RCEF provides the funding. However, when the RCEA was formed, the funding entity was Winners Development LLC. Once Winners dropped out of the project, the RCEF provided the list.
Claim: Kenny Evans and the board members of the other organizations have financially benefited from the SLE, which is a “conflict of interest.”
Response: No conflict of interest exists. Evans and the RCEF and MHA Foundation board members have never been paid for their time. A conflict of interest may only occur if a board member receives a direct financial benefit.
Claim: The SLE board members were negligent in performing their duties and keeping the council informed.
Response: Payson Councilor Steve Smith at the Jan. 15 meeting challenged that characterization and Ferris agreed he might have gone too far, saying, “negligence may or may not be the best word to use.”
Claim: The RCEA violated its agreement to follow town codes when it approved tearing out trees along Mud Springs Road to develop athletic fields without notifying the town. The RCEA had agreed to abide by town codes back in 2011, but canceled that agreement in 2019 in the face of mounting conflict with the council. Some 36 days later, the RCEA cut down the trees. “There was no notice given to the town they bulldozed the property ... and that was a breach of the intergovernmental agreement,” said Ferris.
Response: The 2011 agreement had to do with the use and maintenance of water storage tanks. RCEA did not vote to no longer abide by the town codes. The RCEA notified the town of its plans to remove the trees when it met with the town attorney and the assistant town manager. “It is disingenuous to claim the town had no notice,” wrote Snell & Wilmer lawyers.
While town officials knew, nearby residents were not notified that trees would be removed.
Conclusion
The letter from Snell & Wilmer suggests that many of the complaints about the project raised in Ferris’ letter date back to before Richey, Sugarman or Smith served on the board — and therefore can’t be cited as a cause for their removal.
Moreover, Spencer noted that the three SLE board members were not offered a chance to defend themselves against Ferris’ accusations. This violated the board members’ civil rights to due process.
Therefore, the RCEA considers the removals invalid, which means the board members will continue to serve on the board unless the town can show cause for their removal.
All three board members will continue to serve until the council approves new board members.
Parts of this article are inherently misleading. For instance, it states " The councils receive recommendations for RCEA board candidates." Not true! These are not 'recommendations' but a 'take it or leave it' ultimatum. So the town has chosen to 'leave it!' The basic flaw in the set up with these appointments, is that the appointees have never been assigned to represent the TOWN's interests to the SLE, but have been chosen to represent the interests of the SLE against the town. This is where I believe Jim Ferris has a valid, and legal point.
