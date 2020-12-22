In San Juan County Fire Department Chief Craig Daugherty’s opinion, Payson dodged at least seven wildfire bullets during the 2020 fire season.
But the Polles Fire caused him the most alarm because of its location, start date, fuel condition and weather.
Daugherty should know — he worked in operations on that fire.
The Polles Fire started on July 3, a lightning strike 11 miles west of Payson and south of Pine in “highly abnormal” fuel conditions, which fanned by extreme winds, quickly escalated the situation. By the Fourth of July weekend the Polles Fire blew up.
“The potential was great for that fire to burn into ... communities, that’s why it went to Type 1 immediately,” he said, “You had a close call.”
If the winds had shifted at the wrong time when resources were elsewhere — or air support had to dispatch to another incident at a critical moment — or an ember start got out of control, “the situation would have been much different,” he said.
As it was, ashes drifted down on Payson porches, spooking residents.
Daughtery hopes the reality check of the Polles Fire, the Bush Fire that burned earlier, plus all the others will prompt residents to Firewise their properties, especially now that Payson has adopted a model Firewise ordinance.
“When we have the most action is immediately after the fire,” he said of how real life examples illustrate the need for Firewise.
Daugherty now offers his expertise to Payson because of an International Association of Fire Chiefs grant applied for by Kevin McCully, the fuels mitigation manager for the Payson Fire Department.
It’s a different type of grant that does not pay the town directly, said McCully. Instead it funds consultants, a customized Ready, Set, Go plan for the region and a live Firewise demonstration.
Daughtery has worked with the Payson Fire Department since early in the year to gather information to create the RSG! Plan.
That plan could help Payson avoid the fate of Paradise Calif., when a fire in extreme conditions swept down on the town so quickly many residents had no time to flee on the narrow roads leading out of town. Eighty people died in that holocaust. A regional study concluded Payson faces an even greater fire danger than Paradise did before it burned to the ground.
Now, Payson must take action and band together to avoid the fate of Paradise, said the veteran firefighter.
“I’ve seen it’s most successful when the community comes together,” said Daughtery.
The critical nature of education in Firewise
Education lies at the heart of the effort to get a community on the same page about Firewise.
Education’s the key to gaining buy-in from the community to do the hard work of removing brush, trimming trees and controlling grass.
For Firewise to work, whole neighborhoods must take action. Even a prepared home will burn if the overgrown lots next door spread the flames.
So far, McCully has “been able to gain compliance through letters with pictures,” he said at one meeting.
Residents have expressed concern now that the town can impose financial penalties for non-compliance through the Firewise ordinance. Homeowners worry they’ll be forced to spend thousands of dollars or hours clear cutting their properties — and lose treasured landscaping.
It’s exactly that fear both fire officials hope to calm through education.
Daughtery has hit the ground running already driving through Pine, Strawberry and Payson to get the lay of the land.
“Part of my expertise is to help those communities identify its operational objective,” he said.
That includes identifying crucial infrastructure, such as power and communication lines, water sources and structures the community will need to protect in a wildfire.
He also kept an eye out for potential areas that would qualify for fuels mitigation grants.
During this scouting trip, Daugherty also considered what sort of regional evacuation plan to propose. Currently, only a few evacuation plans exist. Most of those are limited to their department’s service area.
He will also prepare a “customized” Ready, Set, Go guide for the area.
Ready, Set, Go is the nationwide plan that helps a resident prepare to go in an instant in case of wildfire, yet have all the essentials to live for a few days.
That’s all behind the scenes. Out front, Daugherty has hands-on education plans in mind.
The pandemic has put a crimp on many in-person activities, but Daughtery has seen some creative ways to educate safely.
“We are going to do some demo days,” he said.
The IAFC grant pays for a live Firewise demonstration, “which I believe is worth $17,000,” said McCully.
Firefighters will do a live Firewise project for the community to watch from beginning to end.
The trick is to find the right property, it “has to be the right mix,” said Daugherty.
The property has to be for the public good, such as in a park. But cars have to be able to drive by, because of pandemic precautions.
“We’re still looking at working out logistics,” he said.
Real world
Throughout his time helping the town, Daugherty has continued to fight wildfires in other states, such as California.
He has fears for the upcoming fire season.
“When I was early in my career, I had an old fire boss. He always said only newbies and fools would predict the next fire season (but) it is scary to see La Niña already setting up,” he said, “I am truly nervous with the lack of moisture and fuels. They are not going to go away.”
All the more reason for Daugherty and McCully to complete the education plan.
“The key to IAFC’s idea is to engage the residents and serve that wildfire community preparation process,” said Daugherty, “We are going to try and provide them as many tools as possible.”
Just as the wildland firefighters did during the Polles Fire.
It ultimately took 177 personnel, including two Hotshot crews, six helicopters and two engines to control the Polles Fire that burned in deep canyons covered in pinyon-juniper and high desert grass.
Crews kept the fire to 628 acres despite dry lightning and ember starts.
By July 16, the crisis had ended with the arrival of wetter weather.
But as the days without rain increase, Daugherty has concerns more such fires will threaten Payson.
Getting Payson Firewised will turn Payson into a partner, rather than a liability to the firefighters — and give the town a better chance to survive the wildfire that will surely come.
Unfortunately, while Firewising COULD be VERY beneficial, it will NOT solve the underlying problem - The incompetent and bureaucratic bungling of the Forest Service. I too have spent thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours doing fuels mitigation on my property only to discover that barely hundreds of feet from my property the Forest Service has compromised all my efforts. They cut brush and small trees, then piled them up in six foot high piles and left them there for two years to dry out and become tinder boxes of fuel that dramatically increased the danger to my property.
Every catastrophic fire in the western states has begun and been fueled by failed Forest Service incompetence and neglect. The Rodeo Chedeski Fire aftermath PROVED where the problem resides. Residential firewising will only work when the national forests that surround our towns are managed correctly.
PS: Together Kevin McCully and Alan Mackay have more knowledge than ANY consultant - plus they live here and understand the potential for irrational taking of private property rights. The town need to participate and partner instead of dictating policies on private properties that will not eliminate the overriding danger.
The prophetic words of Ben Franklin ring loudly today from COVID to Firewising: If one gives up liberty for security, he deserves neither and will lose both.
