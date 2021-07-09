Payson’s stiff tax on hotels has spurred controversy over the years — mostly from groups that maintain the town is not doing enough to promote tourism with the $500,000 it collects in the bed tax.
The town spends about half of the money the 5% bed tax generates to operate the Payson Event Center, with additional money going to the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, the town’s recreation and tourism department, plus special events intended to boost tourism.
However, the loose connection between bed tax spending and tourism in some areas has sometimes spurred questions from the business community.
The issue has surfaced once again in recent months.
For starters, the council very nearly this year decided to stop providing free use of the event center to the Payson Rodeo Committee, arguing that since the rodeo isn’t a town event, Payson can’t use taxpayer money to subsidize it after the Arizona Supreme Court found deals like that violate the constitutional gift clause.
Now, the town is on the brink of cutting off its contract with the chamber of commerce to operate the visitors center. Instead, town staff would operate the business center. The move could substantially increase town costs, potentially placing additional demands on the bed tax funds.
Tourism remains the primary economic driver of Payson’s economy, even during the pandemic, leaving the town in much better shape this year than it expected. The Arizona Office of Tourism reported that travel tourism accounted for 14% of the jobs in the entire county, compared to 5% statewide.
Most tourism in the county is centered on Rim Country. Tourism generates about $320 million in revenue in Gila County annually and supports 3,000 jobs. It also produces about $9 million in local taxes countywide and $13 million in state taxes, according to the AOT’s annual report.
More than a decade ago, Payson slapped an additional 5% tax on hotels above and beyond the sales tax — promising to use the money to promote tourism.
As a result, Payson hotel guests pay about 15% in taxes.
However, when the council imposed the bed tax a decade ago, it promised to spend it on programs that would boost tourism. Last year, the bed tax brought in around $494,000, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue.
So far, most of that money has gone to support the Payson Event Center, said Kevin Artz, the newly hired deputy town manager in charge of administration and finance.
“It goes to salaries and improvements that go into the center,” he said. “Whatever it costs to run the event center is paid for out of the bed tax.”
Last year, the town spent $270,000 on the event center, the majority of which went to salaries and benefits.
The town has other budget items that help tourism. These include a $38,000 payment to the chamber of commerce to operate the visitors center services — which accounts for about 8% of the bed tax.
The town council is currently debating whether to cancel that contract with the chamber and run the visitors center itself — probably out of the parks and recreation office at Green Valley Park. This could substantially increase the cost of the visitors center to the town. A town staff survey of visitor centers in the region put the average cost at about $150,000.
The total of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism budget currently comes to about $2.5 million.
The state allows the town to spend money on sporting and cultural events to draw visitors to the region, said Artz.
“We could put on a town-sponsored softball tournament and use the bed tax funds to put on the event,” he said. “The town does not currently use the bed tax on town-sponsored softball, it was just one of my examples of ‘tourism’ under the (state) definitions.”
Past softball tournaments have drawn hundreds of visitors and can often fill most of the roughly 400 hotel rooms in town.
If the town hosts the event, all receipts come back to the town to help defray the investment the town put into preparing and marketing the event. Normally, the event center brings in more than $100,000 annually — but during the pandemic it yielded just $58,000.
In the case of the Monster Mudda, the town markets the event in local, Valley and online media outlets. Staffers then spend hours creating the course. The town recovers some of those costs through ticket sales.
The town has a lot of latitude on how it spends the bed tax money, but also has some limitations.
“We can’t do something that would benefit an individual organization,” said Artz.
For instance, the Payson Rodeo Committee uses the event center, but keeps all the money from the ticket sales. The town also incurs costs in preparing the grounds for the rodeo.
The town has been turning the event center over to the rodeo committee for years for the May and August rodeos and brags on being the home of the “world’s oldest continuous rodeo.” However, some recent court cases have raised questions about whether that amounts to a “gift of public funds” that could get the town in legal trouble.
The council voted 5-2 this year to continue letting the rodeo committee use the event center, but the issue will pop up again before the August Doin’s rodeo.
Basically, Artz said all the revenues from the bed tax are allocated each year, but that doesn’t mean things can’t change.
“There can be many ideas how to spend money on tourism, right now we are already allocating to certain things,” he said.
