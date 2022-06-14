The Payson Town Council discussed a children’s book about sex education Thursday night with one councilor suggesting the town drop out of the library district and lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding so it didn’t have to stock it.
Councilor Jim Ferris said, in a long pre-written statement, having “Sex Is a Funny Word: A Book about Bodies, Feelings, and YOU,” at all at the Payson Public Library was inappropriate and served no place in the stacks. He asked what was next, “having drag queens read to our children?” He suggested the town remove itself from the Gila County Library District, and risk losing $239,000.
When a resident questioned what he objected to specifically about the book, Ferris admitted he had not read it.
Several other residents called out Ferris for objecting to the book only for political gain.
The entire ordeal started when a library patron complained to the town council that the book should not be in the children’s room of the library.
Library Director Emily Linkey reviewed the book and decided to move it to another location in the library along with other resources for parents.
“Having read it, I can see where the concern was and I decided that we are going to move that book, along with some other books on that same topic, out of the children’s room and into a new parenting collection,” she said. “I can see how some of those books may — how some parents may prefer to discuss those subjects with their child and not have a child encounter them on their own.”
The comic book, according to the School Library Journal, has “a diverse cast of cartoon kids — in terms of appearance, ability, and point of view — explore the multiple meanings of the word sex with their teacher, friends, and family members ... Each section ends with conversation-provoking questions, reinforcing the suggestion that the book be read and shared in conversation with a trusted adult. What makes this volume exceptional is its introduction of the subjects of transgender identity, intersex conditions, and masturbation ... Despite the title, the topic of sexual intercourse is not covered; but Silverberg prepares readers for this information by introducing concepts such as respect, trust, and joy.”
Since 2018, when the library updated its catalog, no one has checked the book out.
Linkey said the book would have likely been removed from the library due to inactivity, but it would now go on an end cap with other parent resources.
Several councilors praised Linkey for her handling of the situation, including Vice Mayor Chris Higgins and Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian.
Tubbs-Avakian said she was glad Linkey had removed the book from the children’s section since a child may not possess the mental capacity or maturity to understand some concepts without an adult present.
Ferris was the most outspoken, criticizing Linkey.
“It was disturbing to me that a book of that nature was in there in the first place,” he said, later adding, “When can we expect those managing the library to have the maturity and discernment to know when a sexually explicit book should not be displaced and available in the children’s section?”
Linkey said it is the goal of the library to have a variety of materials to meet a diverse population.
“This is an important core of library services. We need to have something in our collection that’s for everybody. For every family in Payson, we need to have books that represent those families.”
But if a patron finds something objectionable they can submit a request.
“I don’t take these things lightly. I read the book and really thought about what we could do to come to an accommodation.”
Linkey said they follow the Arizona Library Association Bill of Rights.
Ferris said he didn’t care about that Bill of Rights, but the rights of Payson residents.
“So what are we going to have next, having drag queens coming in to read for story hour? When and where does it stop?” He urged the town to end this “federally dictated woke-ism.”
Resident Sydney Gonzales said she supports diversity and inclusion in the library. After reviewing the book, she said it was a good educational resource for parents.
Linkey’s sister
Sarah McAnerny defended her sister’s leadership saying she had devoted her life to the library and children in the community, fostering or adopting five children.
Another resident pointed out Gila County has one of the highest teen pregnancy rates in the state and no mandatory sex education. She asked that resources like this book at least be available in the library.
She criticized Ferris for only speaking out on this issue for political gain.
She ended by quoting Mark Twain, “Censorship is telling a man he can’t have a steak just because a baby can’t chew it.”
(5) comments
The book cover shows clearly that it was meant to be in a children's section, even though it is entirely inappropriate reading or subject matter for pre-teens. Just one more example of the attempt to indoctrinate children and confuse their young minds. Children do not need to know what goes on in adult bedrooms, what useful purpose is it to flood them with information about all sorts of adult choices?
I am at a crossroads on how to identify Jim Ferris’s and Dave Golembewski’s behavior. They all seem accurate.
Zealot - a fanatical partisan
Fascist- A far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism, characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and strong regimentation of society
Autocrat -someone who insists on complete obedience from others, an imperious or domineering person.
Homophobe - irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against homosexuality or gay people
Latent Homosexual
Someone who is in denial of their extreme gayness, and refuses to come out of the closet, one who is often flaming and conflicted with their strict, right-wing religious roots.
This is a good read for all: Copy and paste to your browser https://www.ala.org/advocacy/intfreedom/freedomreadstatement
Ok we don’t want to censor books but do we want playboy for children books in the children’s section of the library??
Homophobe - irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against homosexuality or gay people
Latent Homosexual
Someone who is in denial of their extreme gayness, and refuses to come out of the closet, one who is often flaming and conflicted with their strict, right-wing religious roots.
Your fear of this subject - Labels you
Why were you creeping around the kiidies book section Dave?
The article states it was about displaying the book in the children’s library section as Jim Ferris states. It is about the library trying to indoctrinate our children with a trashy sex book for children written by a weirdo . 🙏🇺🇸Ps the article forgot to tell you they had more books to relocate .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!