Rim Country resident Corrine VandenBerg had a Christmas wish only Mother Nature could provide — and she happily obliged.
“Dreamed of one — GOT IT!” VandenBerg wrote on her Facebook page along with a photo of her front yard dusted with snow — a picture perfect White Christmas.
“For the last storm, looks like around 1 inch to 1.4 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow) with 1 inch to 4.2 inches of snow reported in the Payson area,” said Brian Klimowski, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
The Christmas Day storm caused some traffic headaches with the closure of Highway 260 east of Payson between roughly 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the 25th.
VandenBerg’s white Christmas wish will extend until Saturday.
The NWS predicts two to six inches at elevations above 5,000 feet as another storm marches across northern Arizona.
“This storm will have plenty of moisture to work with and will have a colder air mass right from the onset,” wrote the NWS on its website.
The NWS has a winter weather advisory for Rim Country until 5 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28.
As the storm makes its way across the Mogollon Rim, travelers could struggle as the storm moves toward the White Mountains. There, the winter weather advisory continues until 11 p.m. on Saturday.
The snow makes for great skiing.
Sunrise Ski Resort reports accumulations of 10 inches of snow from the Christmas storm and hopes to have another six inches by the end of the weekend.
Snowbowl in Flagstaff received 24 inches during that same storm to make its seasonal total 116 inches so far.
For those who love to ski powder, it’s a good time to get out and enjoy — or just get up to the Rim and toss on a pair of snowshoes for a winter adventure.
For the rest of the weekend, the NWS predicts dry and cool conditions.
