As Election Day nears, Payson Town Council candidate Deborah Rose has received several thousand more in donations than challenger Jolynn Schinstock.
Breaking down who is donating reveals clear political lines with Schinstock receiving support from the former town manager and a current council member while Rose has received a donation from the mayor’s re-election committee.
In all, Rose has received $18,028 in contributions since starting her run for Payson Town Council and has used $14,006 for expenditures. Schinstock has received donations totaling $15,053, with disbursements of $8,511.
The candidates were required to file a pre-election financial report before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In addition to filing a pre-election financial report, the candidates have filed three other reports: a second quarter report, covering April 1 to June 30; a July pre-election report, covering from July 1 through July 18 in advance of the primary election; and a third quarter report for July 19 to Sept. 30. The previous campaign finance story in the Roundup was based only on the numbers in the third quarter report and did not reflect total contributions and expenditures.
Rose’s reports show
Second quarter: $2,850 in contributions and $2,264 in disbursements; the largest contributions were from Rose herself, $725 and a $1,600 loan; most of the disbursements were for advertising.
July pre-election: $925 in donations, with $200 each coming from Sue A. Rose, Michigan; Judith Hazelett, Payson; Thomas McGowan, Payson; $100 each came from Minesh Baxi, Michigan; Bruce Cavallin, Payson; Wendy Harrison, Nevada; and $19.91 in expenditures.
Third quarter: $10,030 in contributions and $7,559.67 in disbursements. The biggest donor was Ray Kinsman of Payson, who contributed $2,000; Wm. D. Powers and Rory Schmitz, both of Payson, each made donations of $1,000; contributing $500: Kenny Pyle, Woodstock, Ga.; Barbara Buntin, Payson; Carla Tolar, Payson; and Linda Morris, Payson. Howarth Rowe, also of Payson, donated $300; the Thomas Morrissey for Mayor Committee contributed $450 to the Rose campaign.
October pre-election: $4,223 in new contributions and $4,161 in new disbursements; the largest new contributions were $725 from Inga Chouinard, Payson and $350 from Keith Lierman, Payson. Contributing more than $100 were Loretta Thompson, Payson, $200; Judith Joseph, Payson, $130; Jim Ferris, Payson, $165 (with previous contributions, Ferris gave $240); Charlie Young, Star Valley, $115; other contributors who made several donations were Carla Tolar, Payson, $530; and Barbara Buntin, Payson, $520; topping expenditures in the report were $1,125 to the Payson Golf Club for fundraiser food and $1,038 to the post office for a bulk mailing.
Schinstock’s reports show
Second quarter: $3,721 in contributions and $2,678 in disbursements, the largest contributions were from Larry Sugarman, Payson, for $1,010.50; Sharon Schinstock, Virginia, $500; Margie Oldenkamp, Payson, $500. The largest expenditures were for advertising.
July pre-election: There were no contributions or disbursements reported.
Third quarter: $8,325 in contributions and expenditures of $2,711. The largest contributors in the third quarter were Richard Mallery, Paradise Valley, $1,000; Margie Oldenkamp, Payson, $500 (this was a second donation for Oldenkamp, bringing her total contributions to $1,000); Ralph Bossert and Steve Smith, both of Payson, each contributed $300; contributing $200 was Douglas Martin, Payson; John Landino, Payson, $150; Donald Garvin, Payson, $150; Christopher Geddis, Payson, $150; William Knauss, Payson, $150; Michael Moseley, Peoria, $150; Kim Anderson, Payson, $150; Kristin Croak, Payson, $150; Sally Cantrill, Payson, $150; James Bruce, Payson, $140; Chris Higgins, Payson, $160; Audrey Hogue, Payson, $200; Bobby Davis, Star Valley, $150; Stan Garner, Payson, $170; LaRon Garrett, Payson, $190; Robert Daly, Payson, $150; Peter Kennedy, Payson, $250; Robert Huff, Payson, $250; Charlene Bosque, Payson, $150; the largest expenses were for advertising.
October pre-election: $2,807 in new contributions and $3,101 in new disbursements; the largest new donations were $500, Larry Sugarman, Payson (he had previously contributed, bringing his total donations to $1,510.50); $500, Jon Cline, Tempe; $300, Ray Pugel, Pine; contributing more than $100 were Steve Lockard, Payson, $150; Thorry Smith, Payson, $150; Lanny Floyd, Payson, $262; Gary Cordell, Payson, $260; Catherine Wittrock, Colorado, $150; the largest expenditures were for advertising and stamps.
