The Payson Community Garden has exploded in popularity.
Only two plots remain available for the season.
“Among all the horrid things the pandemic did, the community realized that health needs to involve getting out in nature and getting your hands dirty,” said Kenny Evans, garden board chair.
He, along with his other board members, meet monthly to discuss how to keep the garden running smoothly with a positive bank balance.
It’s this care and attention to the needs of the garden and its gardeners that has expanded the enterprise to 200 plots.
The Payson Community Garden started in 2012 during the recession as an interfaith project. The Church of the Nazarene had a sizable chunk of land off of Tyler Parkway and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had lots of volunteers, and the idea that Rim Country residents could learn to grow healthy organic food locally.
It’s a huge garden with a 1,200-foot long, eight-foot high fence. To keep critters like javelina and elk from tearing up the garden, the fence has welded supports.
An elaborate water system was installed for each garden. One is an automated system that runs from late May until fall harvest that goes to each plot. The others are shared pressurized lines for hand watering. To ensure the decomposed granite base had fertility, 15 semi-trucks full of manure were dumped on the plowed property before plots were assigned. Now local farmers donate all manner of barnyard manure for the gardeners.
The Eagle Scouts came out the inaugural year of the garden to plant over 400 hills with pumpkin seeds. The 500 pumpkins that grew were sold to the public to pay for a shed to protect supplies and for storage.
Since that time, other features that have been installed, including a butterfly garden, a covered picnic area, an entrance bulletin board, flowers in pots, and the list goes on.
Yet it’s the quiet leadership of the garden board that keeps things working behind the scenes.
During their March meeting this year, the board discussed upcoming events, water issues, a new shed for the tractor, and the website.
“We have to make a decision on if we’re doing a Spring Fling,” said Evans. “We could do it on Saturday, April 23. Do something simple ... have doughnuts and beverages.”
Next item, the water pooling in what the board dubs the “Payson pond.”
“I took two different contractors out. (One) asked about how come that water is not running off of the top of the rock ... He thinks there’s a leak somewhere,” said Evans.
Bill Pitterle, the unofficial yet official water guy, said they’ve tried everything to figure out if it was a leak, but found “it does not leak.”
Pitterle hopes to drill a hole in the decomposed granite to see if water will drain.
The website will have a new look, but it’s still under construction, reported Evans.
As for new construction, Leo Bennet, who officially runs the tractor, has enough supplies to build a new shed for the garden tractor.
“The concrete foundation will be laid out. We’ve got it designed ... and most of the material ordered,” said Bennet.
He then reported on the 18-suite purple martin bird hotel the garden installed early this year.
“They like to live in colonies,” said Bennet. “They are good against insects, mosquitos and dragonflies.”
But he’s afraid the garden put up the hotel too late to attract the scouts.
“It’s my understanding the young from last year’s season come out from the migration ... they find a place and invite the rest of the family to join them,” said Bennet.
As a wrap up to the meeting, the board heard about 88 kids coming up from Gilbert with their families to learn about the garden, get a seed, plant it in a pot and watch it grow for 20 days.
When asked why kids came up from Gilbert instead of finding a community garden in the Valley, Bennet said, “They found us.”
Further evidence the Payson Community Garden has a reputation that’s worth checking out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!