The homeowners in the Boulder Creek subdivision at the end of Phoenix Street will have to go back to the drawing board to find solutions to parking and trespassing issues after the council voted down spending $80,000 to alleviate the problem. Complaints from homeowners are the only conversations the Payson council has about trails.

Once upon a time, Payson dared to plan a comprehensive trails system.

It would bolster the tourist-dependent economy.

