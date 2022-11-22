Once upon a time, Payson dared to plan a comprehensive trails system.
It would bolster the tourist-dependent economy.
Improve the health and happiness of residents.
Become a world-class amenity.
A council member did research and proposed a plan.
The town hired an employee dedicated to finding grants and building trails.
Dozens of folks volunteered.
Hiking groups formed.
Then the 2008 recession hit.
Talk of trails faded. The paid position ended. The council no longer had an advocate.
Now, Payson only hears about trails when residents complain about hikers parking on their residential streets for lack of trailheads, or when the Forest Service celebrates revamping the Highline Trail and unveils a perimeter trail for Pine, where it enjoys community support.
What the heck happened?
Conversations with former town staff and politicians, Forest Service staff, research from Roundup archives and town council minutes chronicles the slow decline of the trail movement in Payson.
And that’s costly.
Research shows trails draw sales-tax generating visitors for very little investment — other than patience to cope with the long Forest Service process coupled with persistence to build up a volunteer group to gradually create a coherent trails system.
But after a decade of inaction and neglect — hope for Payson’s trails have eroded into impassable ruts.
Gila County Trails Alliance does it on the cheap
Payson used to have hundreds of folks involved in mapping and maintaining pathways through the forest through the Gila County Trails Alliance.
The town still has a 1998 trails master plan gathering dust on a shelf.
The Alliance still has a sign up at the Graff Trailhead at the corner of North Madison Drive and Graff Drive up past the airport. Hikers, equestrians, and off-road vehicles have access to miles of old trails that meander down to Doll Baby Ranch and points in between.
Back in 2002, for $10 members supported putting together “travelways” — a term coined by the group to describe the old roads and pathways that wound through the Rim Country forests.
“But they are not Forest Service numbered trails. That causes some confusion with people because we have always called anywhere we go a trail,” said Gerri Wager, former president of the Gila County Trails Alliance in an Oct. 2002 Roundup article on her retirement.
The group created “travelways” specifically to avoid the long drawn out environmental and archaeological studies required by the Forest Service before building an official trail.
“When you realize what they have to go through technically to create a trail — the paperwork, the studies, the evaluation of the Indian remnants, the ecology, the wildlife, the water — it’s totally understandable,” said Wagner. “Every single entity has to put their approval in, and it takes a lot of time and effort. So they aren’t real anxious to create new trails.”
This attitude prevented the Forest Service from bringing many of the “travelways” into its official trails system. Nonetheless, the Alliance created a map of the roads and paths around Payson. The group used to sell the map for $5.
But in 2007, a town council member was elected who felt differently.
The Payson Area Trails System dream
Andy Romance served on the Payson council from 2006 until 2010. He became an advocate and designer for a trails system throughout and around Payson, known as the Payson Area Trails System (PATS).
“It was the launch of PATS, adopted by the council with directive to implement by Town staff,” said Romance in a recent email.
Romance submitted his PATS proposal in September of 2006 to then town manager Fred Carpenter. The proposal was based off the 1998 trails plan that created a perimeter trail in partnership with the Forest Service, said Romance.
This difference was his PATS proposal added a trail system that flowed through town to keep pedestrians and bikers separate from cars. His proposal cited research that trails improve the quality of life and health of residents in those communities with a trail system throughout the town. (Please see his original proposal in the online story.)
Current Chamber Director Maia Crespin would agree that trails add to a town’s livability.
When her parents lived in Champagne, Ill., she couldn’t wait to pull on her running shoes to jog or ride her bike safely throughout town.
“I would always go to that trail,” she said. “There was this area that has beautiful trees.”
Crespin said the trail connects neighborhoods and “takes you off those busy streets” and “there’s tons of access points.”
She understands it took a lot of community support to convert the old railways and pathways in the town into a coherent system.
Now they enjoy making money every year from events, festivals and the visitors those encourage, in addition to the daily pleasure the trails give residents.
Romance had no idea that PATS would languish after he left.
“I sure have learned much after taking my hand off the wheel of PATS, especially about how a new initiative champion does not always come along,” he said.
But with the recent excitement about the Pine perimeter trail and Highline upgrades, Romance hopes Payson will dust off those old plans and start building trails again. The renewed housing boom can certainly help.
“I believe the USFS portion is, and always has been, the low-hanging fruit,” he said of the perimeter trail, “So if the public and council continue to only hear that PATS progress is hung up by the feds, then it becomes an excuse not to work the in-town segments.
He pointed out that his proposal has lots of work for the town to fund and do.
“Notice in my adopted initiative write-up that Town staff had/have much to do to make PATS happen; this includes updating street standards to accommodate detached pathways, creating interior trailheads at commercial centers and public parks, and then of course building the in-town system,” he said.
The question is, will this be a priority for the new council?
