A coati in the Dollar Tree? A porcupine milling about the Starbucks parking lot?
Yep, those are just a few of the wild animal calls Arizona Game and Fish Department wildlife managers have answered in the past month in Payson.
On Friday, Sept. 25, Dave Daniels with AZGFD, was called to Starbucks by the Payson Police Department for a most unusual customer.
A porcupine had made its way into a bush outside the store, 230 E. Highway 260, and the nearby Verizon store.
Daniels said in his 17 years with the department he had not seen a porcupine in some 15 years.
Daniels said the animal posed little risk as “they are pretty slow movers and this one had got itself hung up in the bushes.”
The Payson Police Department said their newest officer, Max Farren, helped on the call.
“Today was an eventful day for Officer Farren as he received a call regarding a rogue porcupine attempting to secure a PSL (pumpkin spice latte) in the Starbucks drive-thru line,” the PPD posted on Facebook. “The porcupine, lovingly dubbed Peyton the Porcupine by our dispatch department, has been relocated safely to his new home. Sorry you didn’t get your PSL Peyton.”
Daniels said he relocated the porcupine to the forest.
Earlier, on Sept. 11, Daniels was called to the Dollar Tree, 200 E. Highway 260, for a coatimundi that had found its way into the stock area.
The 20-pound coati was hanging out in the rafters. Daniels believes it got in through an open back door.
Daniels had to tranquilize the animal as they are known to bite. He then transported it safely back out to the woods where he released it away from town.
