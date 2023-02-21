Brian addressing volunteers at Arnett,

Brian Stultz addressing volunteers at Arnett Creek. Wild Arizona facilitated 20,000 volunteer hours and $350,000 to fund the initial removal of invasive species, while upgrading and maintaining the Lost Trail that connects the Town of Superior to the Arizona Scenic Trail. Wild Arizona has partnered with the Payson Ranger District to create the Rim Country Steward program through a series of events.

 Contributed by Wild Arizona

Lovers of the wild.

And unloved wilds.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.