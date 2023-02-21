Lovers of the wild.
And unloved wilds.
They clearly need a matchmaker.
They’re in luck. Wild Arizona’s eager to do the job.
What job? Helping Rim Country residents meet – and fall in love – with the wild world around them.
And that’s why the statewide nonprofit group will play matchmaker on March 18 by co-hosting the first of a series of events designed to lure people out of their homes and cars and onto the Highline Trail – which after years of spinsterhood is all dolled up and ready for a relationship.
And in the process, Wild Arizona hopes to help create a community connection that will inspire the creation of a volunteer group to build and maintain trails throughout Rim Country.
“The trends seem to be a lack of resources and funding to maintain trails that create a huge need for volunteers to fill,” said Luke Koenig of Wild Arizona. “Organizations like Wild Arizona provide background, tools, knowledge, wilderness medical supervision and trail training during really high-quality events.”
Koenig said the March 18 event on the Highline Trail at the Washington Park Trailhead will focus on introducing as many people as possible to this recently updated trail. The Highline has had a million-dollar overhaul that turned an eroded, experts-only challenge into a smooth, accessible trail for beginning hikers on up.
That’s the goal for Wild Arizona’s events as well.
“We never require any experience for our events,” said Koenig. “We don’t require any prior knowledge. We supply all the tools and training, – and we always try to plan for the diversity of those attending the event ... It’s really about an introductory level that includes as many local folks as possible.”
As part of its mission, Wild Arizona has created three types of introductory events from the half-day hike to a backpacking adventure. Other efforts include advocacy and legislative action.
But the stewardship hiking events attract the most diverse groups in terms of age and ability, said Koenig.
The overnight backpacking or car camping trip events require knowledge of the physical demands, however.
“Those tend to be the most fun,” said Koenig of car camping.
But fun isn’t the primary goal of Wild Arizona – it’s falling in love.
“Anywhere we can get folks involved in the outdoors — anyway, to get folks outside getting dirty – what a great way of building ownership,” said Koenig.
That’s why the next two events co-hosted by Wild Arizona in Rim Country will focus on re-introducing the Highline, but also seek to recruit volunteers for the new Rim Country Trail Stewards initiative.
“Angie Abel, the Payson Ranger District recreation officer, is interested in building this group,” said Koenig. “It’s a new partner collective established to engage folks in volunteer trail stewardship across the Rim region for the purpose of building sustainable, long-term, legacy a trail system that will not only provide incredible recreational opportunity, but could also serve as a wildlife corridor.”
The goal? Create a sense of community ownership.
“Sometimes we view public lands as something that is managed by random nonprofits or the government,” said Koenig. “We are trying to build an open collaborative ... among anybody and everybody – to talk to each other.”
As an example of a successful, sustainable Wild Arizona project, Koenig used the Arnett Creek invasive species project near Superior.
“That area was totally overrun by tamarisk and oleander,” said Koenig.
Before the invasive species took over, the locals enjoyed walking and riding their horses on a riverside trail. But oleander is poisonous to mammals and so horseback riders avoid this plant. Tamarisk creates thickets that torment anyone trying to force their way through.
Volunteers from Wild Arizona secured funding to remove the tamarisk and oleander with their volunteers and now, “years down the line, there is a beautiful, sustainable trail system that wouldn’t have been possible prior to the invasives removal,” said Koenig.
This paved the way for strong local involvement from groups like L.O.S.T. This trail system and ongoing invasive species control effort now has support from volunteers from Sun City and Superior, the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, plus a few other Phoenix volunteer groups.
“The project is ongoing (for Wild Arizona),” said Koenig. “To my knowledge the local groups now maintain the trail system, while we are continuing to work on the invasive plant removal.”
Koenig relishes the opportunity to do his job in Rim Country as the volunteer coordinator.
“The way I view my job with Wild Arizona is not only am I putting together high-quality volunteer events – for example events to maintain or establish a trail – but inspiring and empowering folks to act in the community and on political levels to help protect these public lands.”
Because you could find your life’s purpose topping out on the Rim.
Or start a satisfying long-term relationship with Granite Dells.
Or just fall in love with the Highline.
You’ll “match you a match” — or “find you a find.”
Because you never know what’ll happen when you find a good matchmaker.
