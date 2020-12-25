Wilde Wealth Management Group, including the team in Payson at 112 W. Main St., helped make the season a little more merry and bright for more than 600 children in need this holiday season, with a donation of nearly 300 toys as well as a more than $5,000 in cash donations to Toys for Tots in December.
This is Wilde’s 16th year supporting Toys for Tots through its Wilde for Arizona Community Outreach Program.
“Wilde Wealth Management Group believes in operating under a commitment to service to both its clients and the community at large,” said Trevor Wilde, chief executive officer of Wilde Wealth Management Group. “Through Wilde for Arizona, the firm empowers its team to be active members of the communities where we all work and live.”
Besides Toys for Tots, the organization is also active with Sunshine Acres, Child Crisis AZ, Junior Achievement of Arizona and many more.
