Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief John Wisner has nightmares after hearing about yet another California town burned to the ground last week.
“Did you see the news?” he texted. “Greenville, Calif. is gone. Nuked by the Dixie Fire ... and we actually have residents here in Pine-Strawberry who think they should stay and protect homes with garden hoses.”
The veteran fire chief said he was “shocked at how many people did not evacuate during the Backbone Fire.”
“We (firefighters) don’t stay,” said Wisner. “We stay as long as we can … (then) we leave,” even if that means losing equipment.
In fact, Hellsgate Fire Capt. Jeff Younkins and his crew just experienced the sting of loss when they had to withdraw in the face of the Dixie Fire in Northern California.
The fire has burned 332,000 acres in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains north of San Francisco and Sacramento. More than 4,700 personnel are on the incident.
“We did follow a Hotshot crew and put in roughly 3,500 feet hose lay — only to be pulled out to a safe area because the fire was too intense,” said Younkins. “(We) watched the fire burn through all the work we just did.”
Younkins and his crew returned to Rim Country on Aug. 5 after a 14-day stint fighting the Dixie near the Silver Lake Mountain/Meadow Valley area.
Wisner can’t believe how quickly the intensity of fires has increased.
“It seems like every year or every couple of years we’re waking up to losing a whole town,” he said. “In the past, maybe you’d lose some outbuildings.”
This year, Rim Country received a blessed reprieve from an exhausting drought with above-normal monsoon rains. Otherwise, the area would face months of the additional dangerous fire weather now plaguing most other western states. Even before California and Oregon caught fire, the Forest Service was rationing crews fighting the 41,000-acre Backbone Fire, which forced the evacuation of Pine and Strawberry in June.
Incident command struggled to put enough boots on the ground to protect Pine, Strawberry and Camp Verde. Only the extra wet monsoon fully contained the fire.
Wisner knows Pine and Strawberry barely avoided the same fate as Greenville.
“It was a fast-moving situation,” said Wisner of the Backbone Fire.
In just two days, the Backbone burned to within two miles of Strawberry homes on the Fossil Creek Road.
Wisner was alerted to the Backbone Fire on June 17, the morning after a dry lightning strike started a fire in the Fossil Creek Canyon area.
When he arrived at the Bob Bear Trailhead, he couldn’t see any smoke of evidence of a fire, so called to confirm the fire location with the Forest Service. They said it was quickly moving up the canyon.
Canyons alarm Wisner and other firefighters.
“Consider those like loaded guns pointed at you,” he said.
Both Pine and Strawberry sit in a bowl surrounded by canyons, said Wisner.
With the Backbone Fire, “one went off, but it misfired,” he said.
Wisner warns, “Don’t discount any of them. (Those canyons) are all ready to go off the next time dry lightning comes.”
So far, Wisner has heard of no deaths from the Greenville Fire and hopes everyone got out safely.
He knows Greenville as he went to the town when he worked on past fires near there.
“It had a more historic Main Street. It had older buildings that stemmed back to the Gold Rush Days in California,” he said.
One national survey concluded that Pine and Payson face an even greater danger from a megafire than Paradise, Calif. did before it burned to the ground.
In part, that’s because Rim Country has limited evacuation routes — and few places to shelter in place.
By contrast, in Greenville, “there’s various types of pines, but there’s a dry lakebed,” he said.
That big open space can be used by last-minute evacuees for safety.
“We don’t have places to go (like that),” said Wisner. “There is no large, big open space.”
He’s concerned with what Pine and Strawberry locals have said since the Backbone evacuation. They have no interest in leaving next time, since this time nothing happened.
“Residents come back, and they say, ‘I don’t see the fire (scar),’” said Wisner.
So, they believe that next time, they can ride out a wildfire.
“These fires come in and there’s no way you’re going to make a difference with your garden hose,” he said. “They burn for hours and hours.”
Wisner does not know how to convince residents that fires will keep getting bigger — and evacuations more frequent. Not only are fires more dangerous, but there are also more and more of them.
That adds up to more evacuations.
“I guess … it’s education,” he said.
Even firefighters need it.
“The first time you stand next to (a wildfire) and feel the radiant heat, there’s a little light bulb that goes off and you think, ‘Oh, that’s why I have this heavy equipment,’” said Wisner.
