Wildfire smoke may help account for a massive bird die off last spring, according to a disturbing new study.
Scientists had previously reported an unusual number of dead migratory birds in Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and other western states in August and September — during the height of the fall migration for many species.
Now, a national database that combines hundreds of thousands of sightings by birders with weather patterns has suggested that wildfire smoke may have played a key role in the mass die-off of migrating birds.
The findings were published in GeoHealth, an online journal using data accumulated through iNaturalist, a national database for birders.
Scientists had speculated that several major, early winter storms may have played a key role in the die offs. However, the fine-grained data found a stronger link between the reports of dead birds and the smoke plumes from wildfires that charred 7.8 million acres across the West in the same time period.
The data included reports on warblers, geese, hummingbirds, swallows, flycatchers, sparrows and other common, migratory species affected by the die offs.
Wildfires in the region burned nearly 8 million acres last year, including a near-record million acres in Arizona.
Major fires can send clouds of smoke laden with toxic elements miles up into the air, spreading out across the path of migrating birds. Many birds have a network of air sacs in their lungs that harvest oxygen from the air they breathe far more efficiently than mammals. That’s why migrating birds can maintain the enormous effort of flying at altitudes, where the oxygen is so scarce that a human being would lapse into unconsciousness. However, this also means the birds absorb a larger percentage of the toxins in a breath of air than do mammals.
Migrating birds have always had to deal with smoke plumes as they traverse the continent. However, the new era of megafires may pose a special hazard to them. A century of grazing, logging and fire suppression has resulted in a dramatic increase in tree densities across Arizona. As a result, fires are burning far hotter and covering larger areas.
As a result, the plumes from last year’s wildfires in the West rose higher into the atmosphere and carried a more intense dose of toxic elements. In addition, the failure of the monsoon last year in Arizona resulted in a dramatic extension of the fire season — with major fires in Arizona and elsewhere well into the fall migrations.
This year could also pose unusual hazards — for both humans and birds. The National Weather Service says that most of Arizona is now in either “severe” or “exceptional” drought. April, May and June will all bring a chance of much more severe wildfires than normal. The spring migration of songbirds continues through April in Arizona and elsewhere.
The forecast also calls for a wet monsoon, which could reduce the odds of widespread wildfires in Arizona in August and September — which is the period last year when toxic plumes likely caused the deaths of migrating birds.
The finding comes on top of a national study documenting a 29% decline in songbirds in North America since 1970 — the loss of some 3 billion birds. That study was published in 2019 in the journal Science. The dramatic decline in bird numbers included not only rare and endangered species — but even common species like sparrows and blackbirds.
That study looked at 50 years of data, including the annual bird counts by volunteers throughout the country as well as things like radar data from 143 weather satellites, which can detect masses of migrating birds at night.
The losses affected 419 bird species — with losses especially severe among sparrows, warblers, blackbirds, larks and finches. Grasslands birds were most impacted and waterfowl least affected. Scientists said this likely reflects the loss of habitat in many areas for grasslands birds. By contrast, conservation efforts have increased habitats for many waterfowl.
Many scientists suggested that the losses among birds reflect both loss of habitat in the tropics and North America, the rising use of pesticides in agriculture, a separately observed decrease in insect populations and shifts in the climate.
Now you can apparently add to the list smoke from wildfires.
