Proposition 310 would have thrown a lifeline to floundering rural fire districts, but it failed.
Now several Rim Country fire districts must decide what they’ll do to continue providing services.
“We’re one or two wildfire assignments away from closing our doors,” said Chief Morey Morris of the Hellsgate Fire Department. “Financially, we are not stable ... we just don’t have enough income to meet budgetary needs.”
The other rural fire districts in the area, Christopher-Kohls, Water Wheel, Tonto Basin, and Pine-Strawberry face their own financial struggles after voters couldn’t support the idea of implementing a limited engagement sales tax.
“If we only had two more weeks to educate the public, I know we would have done better,” said Morris. He’s only part-time as Hellsgate’s fire chief and keeps his home in the Valley.
Morris found when he spoke with his urban neighbors about the financial struggles and limited revenue streams of rural fire districts, they supported Proposition 310.
Morris admits Proposition 310 wasn’t the greatest answer to the problem, though.
“With everything going up because of inflation, the last thing you want is more taxes,” he said.
But everything costs something and now rural fire districts across the state face cutting staff and duct taping equipment, praying it will hold until it doesn’t.
The legislature has caused the financial stress by limiting the property taxes and other revenue streams fire districts could pursue to find more revenue. On top of that, property taxes are limited in rural areas because they only have so much development.
In comparison, sales taxes fund fire departments in cities and towns. In Payson, the fire department receives a large portion of the $12 million sales tax pie. Much of those sales taxes come from Valley visitors who contribute when they stop in town to shop, eat, or stay. The rural fire districts only have funding from their local populations.
In the case of Water Wheel, the dispersed communities of Whispering Pines, Beaver Valley, Ellison, and Bonita Creek Estates shoulder the burden of paying for all the Water Wheel Fire Department’s staff, equipment, and day-to-day needs.
“I take my hat off to Ron Sattlemaier, he makes it with one person a shift,” said Morris.
That means if someone has a house fire, that one firefighter can do little until reinforcements arrive from Payson, Hellsgate, Pine-Strawberry, and/or Christopher-Kohls.
That one staff person can’t do much for someone with a heart attack, either.
What’s more difficult, most of the people the Water Wheel Fire Department serves are from out of town. In the summer, medical calls from campgrounds, ATV and road accidents go off the charts as visitation swells the area’s population.
“Those folks will have to now wait 45 minutes or more for help if they get hurt,” said Morris.
Conversations have launched statewide
Morris had gotten off the phone with the Arizona Fire District Association Board of Directors before he spoke with the Roundup. Fire districts around the state have sounded the alarm.
“They talked about some of the plans in play,” he said.
It’s dawning on everyone the state faces a crisis. Without rural fire districts, communities like Rim Country will struggle to find structural fire support, accident response, ambulance, and wildfire resources. In fact, the Payson Fire Department has made it clear it does not have enough firefighters on call during a shift to fight a structural fire. Payson relies on Hellsgate and the other fire districts to fill in where needed.
Travelers have other concerns.
“What happens when we have a car accident, and no one is available?” said Morris. “(Or) they get in a car accident they have to wait 45 minutes. They will be upset and say, ‘Why didn’t you come?’ Well, we can only do what we can,” said Morris.
There is a tiny bit of help on the way. A couple of sessions ago, the legislature voted to allow fire districts to increase their property tax rates. But at the same time, the legislature reduced the property taxes on commercial properties.
“There was a tradeoff that lowered the commercial rate ... but then residential will go up,” said Morris.
It frustrates him because a business can increase its rates, but a homeowner doesn’t have as many options.
“You can go out there and go back to work, don’t eat as much, or give up something you have to do to your home,” he said.
Morris said Hellsgate could dust off the Joint Powers Authority idea it floated with the Payson Fire Department four years ago. That agreement would allow for consolidation, but keep the departments’ separate leadership.
“It increases purchasing power and other benefits,” said Morris.
The Payson Town Council voted against the JPA with Hellsgate, but numerous areas that have used a JPA to shore up foundering fire districts have found it solves a lot of problems.
As a stopgap, Hellsgate shored up its finances by setting aside enough to pay for staff “for a couple of years” in the worst-case scenario.
But that means routine maintenance like patching the driveway go to the wayside.
“To us the firefighters are more important than some asphalt,” he said.
Morris plans to have other statewide conversations on what do to about the impending crisis, but in the end, “Everything is in the legislature’s hands,” he said.
With their backs against the wall, rural fire districts across the state will do what it takes to continue to serve the public.
“Nothing is off the discussion block,” said Morris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!