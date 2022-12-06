House fire Wade Lane Rim Country will have trouble fighting fires without fire districts

The Payson Fire Department cannot safely fight a structural fire like this 2020 fire on Wade Lane without support from fire districts such as Hellsgate, Christopher-Kohls, Water Wheel and Pine-Strawberry. The loss of the revenue from Prop. 310 threatens to shut local fire districts’ doors.

 DJ Craig/

Proposition 310 would have thrown a lifeline to floundering rural fire districts, but it failed.

Now several Rim Country fire districts must decide what they’ll do to continue providing services.

