Homeowners are blocking trailheads.
The Payson Area Trails System (PATS) has fallen into disarray.
Trail groups in Rim Country struggle to find volunteers.
But trails can become the cornerstone of a rural economy, concluded University of Arizona researchers in a 2020 study, The Economic Value of Trails in Arizona.
Rim Country is missing out on the estimated $10 billion in business generated in Arizona in communities with trails. Why? Because we’ve dithered for a decade on agreeing to a comprehensive trail plan and getting those trails built.
As a result, Payson’s ambitious PATS perimeter trail system has fallen into disrepair and disuse.
Pine’s newly designed perimeter trail intended to help protect the community from wildfire lacks the access needed to make it a major economic driver for visitors and residents alike.
And the Forest Service network of trails that could ultimately create one of the nation’s premier trails systems remains fragmented, under-funded and unsupported.
So, what would it take for Rim Country to create the trails system that would bolster the economy, boost the health of residents, and support an active lifestyle?
Maia Crespin, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce director, hopes the area figures it out soon. She couldn’t wait to visit her parents in Champagne, Ill. so she could run and bike on the trails outside their door.
“You just cross the street and it’s a safe area to ride,” she said, on miles of a trail system that winds through the town.
“It just connects neighborhoods, and it takes you off those busy streets ... there is this area that has trees,” she said.
The Roundup will explore in a four-part series what it takes to design, build and maintain a comprehensive trails system.
Today, we’ll look at the documented economic benefits of a comprehensive, well-designed trails system. Future stories will look at the health benefits of trails, the stop-and-start-and-stop-again history of trails in Rim Country and finally, what an effective system would look like.
How trails increase prosperity
The University of Arizona study found 85% of in-state tourists decide where to visit based on the trail system.
Not just any trails, either.
Trails must be easy to access and near amenities like restaurants, shopping and lodging — which ensure that hikers will spend money in town. In fact, the UofA report found folks who prefer to enjoy trails by foot, bike, or horse spend on average $90 to $128 in their time and money to visit the trail.
Those who prefer to enjoy trails in off-road vehicles spent more, up to $257 in their time and money.
Top destinations in Arizona for non-motorized trail use include Phoenix, Tucson, Sedona, Apache Junction, Scottsdale, and Flagstaff.
Top destinations for motorized trails include Apache Junction, Yuma, Buckeye, Black Canyon City, and Carefree.
Angela Abel, recreation officer for the Payson Ranger District, lived in Sedona and regularly rode and hiked on trails out her back door.
“Once you live with trails like that, you want them everywhere,” she said.
Sedona now attracts more visitation than the Grand Canyon according to data.
But it’s not only Arizona that sees a huge economic bump from trails. Studies from rural Vermont, Idaho, Maine, and British Columbia found similar results.
When a community creates a system of trails near eating, shopping, and lodging, just the increased flow of in-state visitors can increase local tax and business revenue by millions, according to the growing array of studies.
Who visits trails
The UofA study found most trail users in Arizona were hikers, bikers, or equestrians. Out of Arizona’s 3.1 million adult population, 60% were non-motorized trail users, while 24% use off-road vehicles. A few do both.
But even those who don’t use trails regularly agreed that proximity to trails adds to the pleasures of their vacation.
Tucson found it’s receiving a significant return on its investment after building the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The 137 miles of paved, car-free pathways and bike lane trails connect the Cañada del Oro, Rillito, Santa Cruz, and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenway.
It wasn’t an obvious idea at first. Tucson originally started building flood control measures after the devastating 1983 flood. Soon, nearby residents started using the dirt paths at the top of the banks to walk their dogs or ride their bikes. In response, the county built parks with improved paths. By 2018, the county completed a connection from the south bank of the Rillito River Park to the Pantano River Park and called it the Loop.
The Loop is now hugely popular and used by commuters, visitors, and everyday walkers. A 2013 economic impact study found that for every dollar the county put into the Loop, it received $9.40 in return.
The pieces are coming together in Rim Country, but the community needs to come together to make trails happen.
