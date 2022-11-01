Outdoor recreation supports the quality of life and health of individuals, communities, and local economies. The economic value that individua…

Next steps to build a regional trail system:

A growing number of organizations and groups in Rim Country now hope to turn the area into a premier trial destination, but they need your help.

- The Rim Country Mountain Biking Association.

To join, find the organization under the International Mountain Bikers Association list.

Sign up for both and help the organization qualify for grants.

https://www.imba.com/join

- The Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction Inc. has all the tools, training, and supplies to teach new trail volunteers on safety and effective trail maintenance techniques. The organization publishes a monthly trail work schedule on its website and will send its schedule to the Roundup every month.

Please visit: https://psfuelreduction.org/ or call: 602-842-1955 for more information.