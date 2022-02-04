Winds damage Christopher Creek trailers, utilities by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Feb 4, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Patty Behm Patty Behm Patty Behm Patty Behm Patty Behm The Christopher Creek Lodge was damaged last week after a tree fell on a rental cabin. Several trailers were also damaged across the street at an RV park. Photos by Patty Behm Patty Behm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High winds wreaked havoc in the Christopher Creek community last week.The Christopher Creek Lodge and several trailers were damaged, and power and water were knocked out after winds toppled trees Jan. 27.Several trees fell on trailers in the Creekside RV Park, 1440 E. Christopher Creek Loop and across the roadway at the lodge, one large ponderosa landed on a porch.Cleanup efforts began quickly Jan. 28 and many of the trees were removed by the weekend. For the Cactus State Utility Company, which bought the area water departments in late December, it was all hands on deck to get water restored.Fred Kriess, regional director for Cactus State utility, said power lines were down which meant pumps were offline and there was also damage to the water production facility, pipes and some pumps."We had to make quick repairs," he said.Crews had some pressure restored by the afternoon on Jan. 28 and worked through the weekend to fix other issues and get full pressure. 