A dedicated group of home decorators took part in this year’s Light the Rim holiday lighting contest.
All the participants exhibited clever displays and ample lighting to welcome in the holidays.
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 10:26 pm
Brian McMichael, 616 W. Bridle Path Lane, took first place with his computer controlled light show. It ran every night, with visitors able to tune their radio to listen to tunes synchronized to the music.
In Mesa del Caballo, Cecilia and Rick Owen took second for their home at 7430 N. Paloma Vista. Cecilia said her husband added more lights and figures for this year’s display.
“We may be 70, but with the help of our grandson we will always share the Christmas spirit of our home for the community,” she wrote.
And taking third was a tie between the Calendos and Mendoza/Parker family.
Tami Calendo entered her home, at 923 N. Easy Street, on behalf of her husband John.
“His Birthday is Dec. 20, and he was born with a green “Christmas tree” embedded in his brown eyes,” Tami wrote. “He’s loved Christmas and goes absolutely crazy every year, decorating the outside part of his house with Christmas lights.”
John decorated their house in Mesa for 25-plus years prior to him retiring and moving to Payson in 2018.
At 307 E. McKamey Street, the Mendoza and Parker family incorporated Christmas for all generations.
“Everything from Jesus in the manger to a dancing Grinch, Santa hanging from the gutter and a snow covered Christmas tree with presents. No matter your age, there’s something to catch your interest.”
