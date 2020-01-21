A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Payson for the Saturday, Jan. 18 drawing.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Safeway, 401 E. State Route 260.
The individual matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number.
Saturday’s winning numbers were 20, 24, 38, 56, 68, with Powerball number 18.
The prize is still unclaimed, so check your Powerball tickets to see if you are the winner.
